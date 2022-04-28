Jake Paul Promises to ‘Beat the F—k’ Out of UFC Champions

Jake Paul continues to put the UFC and its fighters in his sights, targeting the promotion’s biggest names and promising a beatdown in his latest rant.

Paul spoke to gathered media members during the Taylor-Serrano open workouts on Wednesday in New York. Paul took specific aim at former UFC champion Michael Bisping, who he has been sparring with on social media.

“I also think it’s a silly callout,” Paul told reporters. “That’s an easy fight for me, it’s a one-round fight, he’s an old guy. Here’s the thing about me, if someone talks s—t, I have to f—k them up. I have a f—king problem. If someone talks s—t, let’s f—king settle it in the ring. Let’s see if you’re really about that or if you’re just talking on Twitter. You feel me?”

Paul took it one step further, calling out all UFC champions (using air quotes) and delivering the bold statement that he’d beat them down.

“These guys — these ‘UFC champions’ — who think they’re so tough — I’ll beat the f—k out of all of them and I got time,” Paul said. “I got time to do it, I’m young. So any of them can come and get it as fast as we get these deals done, I’ll knock them all out. Bisping wants to talk s—t? Cool. Let’s get in the ring, motherf—ker. You p—sy. If anyone wants to talk s—t, get in the f—king ring, p—sy. [Jorge] Masvidal, you p—sy. All these guys are all talk, they’re cap, and their dad Dana [White] f—king owns them. They’re a bunch of f—king p—sies that have to hide behind the f—king contract.”

Jake Paul Petitioned for Shot in the UFC

Paul issued the challenge to White on March 12, calling for a one-fight deal with high stakes based around fight pay.

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

Paul has never competed in MMA, only bringing his questionable boxing credentials and high school wrestling career to the table. Paul, 25, is 5-0 in his boxing career, with knockouts of former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley on his resume.

Paul has a pair of targets in mind for his mixed martial arts debut in Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

“Fighting Conor is what I want most, but would fight Masvidal as well,” Paul said. “I know it might seem impossible to beat these guys in MMA, but when you believe, you can achieve anything. I would ask for six months to train.”

Mike Tyson Interested in Fight Jake Paul

While Paul has been busy calling out most of the UFC’s roster, another name that has popped up is boxing legend, Mike Tyson. He recently addressed the idea of fighting Paul on his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

Seems that Mike Tyson is ready to get into the ring with Jake Paul… "Let's do it Jakey" 👀 pic.twitter.com/iAqDuaCt4p — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) April 25, 2022

“Let’s do it, Jakey. God, wouldn’t that be cool?” Tyson said.

Tyson is 55 years old but a fight with Paul would be one of the biggest draws the sport has even seen. Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in November of 2020 and he still looked powerful and athletic.