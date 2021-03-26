Jake Paul & Ben Askren Get Physical at Press Conference [WATCH]

Is there any surprise here?

Former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren is set to box YouTuber Jake Paul on April 17 via Triller Fight Club. Paul (2-0 boxing) is known for his controversial personality and since the fight was announced weeks back, he has been actively poking at Askren on social media with “Funky” reciprocating.

The two finally met face to face on Friday during a press conference. After they finished the questions segment, Askren and Paul faced off. And unsurprisingly, things got physical.

The two were supposed to face off while being separated by a sheet of plexiglass, however Paul beckoned Funky to come toe-to-toe. The 19-2 professional MMA fighter did just that and after a few seconds, Askren pushed Paul’s face as he turned around to walk away. “The Problem Child” then pushed Askren who was facing the other way. The situation didn’t escalate any further.

Watch the clip below via MMA Junkie:

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren faceoff gets physical | Triller Fight ClubJake Paul and Ben Askren had their first faceoff ahead of their Triller Fight Club boxing match on April 17, and they were unable to keep hands off each other. #Triller #JakePaul #BenAskren For more MMA news: mmajunkie.usatoday.com Part of the USA TODAY network: usatoday.com Connect with MMA Junkie: Facebook: facebook.com/officialmmajunkie Twitter: twitter.com/MMAjunkie Instagram: instagram.com/mmajunkiedotcom… 2021-03-26T23:39:11Z

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Askren Gave His Thoughts About the Incident & Press Conference

Ben Askren Reacts to Jake Paul Shoving Him at Press Conference#BenAskren #JakePaul #TrillerFightClub The Schmo catches up with Ben Askren moments after he is shoved by Jake Paul at the end of the Press Conference. Business Inquiries: inquiry@theschmo312.com 2021-03-26T23:35:28Z

While speaking with “The Schmo” after the press conference, Askren addressed the face off with Paul.

“I feel like I antagonized him the proper amount,” Funky said.

One thing Askren brought up multiple times during the presser was Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul. Logan Paul is also a boxer and YouTuber who has had more notoriety throughout the years compared to Jake Paul.

“He definitely didn’t like that, when I kept calling him Logan’s little brother,” Askren said. “He definitely didn’t like the part when I asked how many times Logan whooped his a**. I can’t remember exactly how I worded it but it was something to that effect. You know, I’m an older brother. So I know how older brothers roll. So I’m sure Logan whooped his a** plenty of times.”

The Schmo then asked Askren what his thoughts were about Paul after seeing him in person for the first time and sizing him up.

“He was shorter… so his brother was really tall,” Askren said. “[Jake Paul] looked maybe just a little bit taller than me. Maybe 6-foot or somewhere around there.”

And when asked for his prediction, Askren stuck with the one he’s been giving the whole time: a seventh-round TKO victory.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

April 17 Will Mark Askren’s First-Ever Boxing Match

As hardcore MMA fans know, Funky is one of the most decorated welterweights of all time. He is a multiple-promotion welterweight champion who has only tasted defeat twice in his career. He has victories over the likes of former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima and Japanese fighting superstar Shinya Aoki.

The Triller Fight Club event on April 17 will be the first time Askren has laced up boxing gloves for competition, however. And according to Odds Checker at the time of this writing, Askren firmly sits as the underdog against Paul.

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’