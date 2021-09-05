Potential Next Opponent Rips Jake Paul: ‘Massive P****’

A year ago, Jake Paul was relatively unknown to combat sports fans and now after defeating two former MMA champions, he’s become one of the most famous figures in the space.

“The Problem Child” is 4-0 as a boxer with three of his victories coming way by KO/TKO, which includes a first-round finish over former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren in April 2021.

The social media sensation earned the biggest victory of his career last month when he followed up the Askren victory with a split decision nod over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

So, who’s next for the YouTuber-turned-boxing superstar?

If he has it his way, it’ll be Tommy Fury. Fury, who is the half brother of boxing heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, has consistently called out Paul. Fury has a professional boxing record of 7-0.

“TNT” fought on the undercard of the Paul vs. Woodley Showtime Boxing PPV, and many viewed it as Fury’s chance to burst into the U.S. market with an impressive win over the undersized Anthony Taylor. However, the fight went all four scheduled rounds and even though Fury won a unanimous decision, he left fans underwhelmed.

Paul also wasn’t impressed with his performance.

A lot had been made that if The Problem Child and TNT both won their fights on August 29, 2021, then they’ll box each other next. Will the fight happen? It’s unclear at this time as both fighters have expressed that they have other options. But in a recent interview, Fury made his thoughts clear about boxing Paul.

TNT Isn’t ‘Screaming’ for Paul Match, Would Welcome It & ‘KO’ The Problem Child

In a recent interview with TMZ, Fury said that he and Paul would be a “massive” fight and build-up, and that they’re similiar “on paper.”

Fury reiterated that he isn’t “screaming and crying” for the boxing bout with Paul as TNT’s main goal is to become a world champion.

During the interview, he claimed that Paul “doesn’t want to fight” and called him a “massive p****.”

“When he grows a pair of bollocks, come and see me,” Fury said. “But until then, don’t ever mention my name ever again.”

Fury said that if a contract to fight Paul was sent over to him, he’d sign it “in a heartbeat.”

“I know if me and him were to meet in a ring, he’d be going face on the ground,” Fury said.

