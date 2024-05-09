Jake Paul Interview About Mike Tyson Turns Crass Over 6 Words

A recent Jake Paul interview about Mike Tyson turned nasty over six crass words.

Paul and Tyson have known each other for years, with the former undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson, now 57, appearing on one of the internet sensation’s rap videos.

The pair even took part in separate exhibition bouts during a behind-closed-doors, COVID-era, boxing show.

On Saturday, July 20, in front of what will likely be a sell-out crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the two will fight each other.

Though it will likely be one of the most-watched events in the sport’s history, it is a bout which has polarized the community, drawing extraordinary backlash from influential media figures like Stephen A. Smith.

That furore is unlikely to go away — especially when Paul talks the way he is talking ahead of the big event.

‘One of us Has to Die’

Speaking to the sports reporter Safid Deen at the Miami Grand Prix, Paul said that it’s “an honor” to share “the ring” with Tyson, who had already built a pro boxing record of 45 wins agains two losses, against the likes of Buster Douglas, Larry Holmes, and Frank Bruno before Paul had even been born.

To highlight the 30-year age gap further, Paul was born between Tyson’s two-historic fights against Evander Holyfield — the second of which, the infamous ‘Bite Fight’ took place when Paul was a mere five-month old baby.

Regardless, Paul said he “[has] to end him,” per his interview with Deen, who posted the exchange on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

He continued: “It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die. He’s a legend. I love the guy. But at the end of the day, it’s war and you just have to go to war and put it all on the line.

“I still have the utmost respect for him, and I think he’ll say the same about me and what I’ve done for the sport.”

Jake Paul says he has to “end” Mike Tyson when they fight each other on July 20. “I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him,” Paul said at Formula One Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/lP4Ny1xBKE — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 5, 2024

There is One Good Thing to Perhaps Come From Paul vs Tyson

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t the only influential figure to have expressed criticism over the Paul vs Tyson event.

The UFC boss Dana White, who is friends with Tyson, told reporters after the conclusion of UFC 299 in Miami in March, that the age gap is too wide for it to be palatable.

“He gets mad when I do this, but Mike’s 60, man,” White said. “I love Mike Tyson personally as a friend … I don’t like to see guys fighting at [that age] … you guys know what I think of that stuff.”

Despite the backlash, there is perhaps one positive to come from the show — and that’s the fact Netflix may be entering the live sports space.

Furthermore, there may only be two matches confirmed for the July 20 event, but one of those is a bona fide banger between old rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The women’s undisputed world super lightweight championship match, a rematch of their 2022 classic, is one of the most meaningful bouts that boxing can make.

There was a moment in the first fight, which took place at Madison Square Garden, where Serrano had Taylor hurt and ready to finish, yet the Irishwoman rallied to win a split decision. Serrano, in the rematch, will be out for revenge.