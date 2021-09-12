Winner-Take-All Challenge Issued to Jake Paul: ‘Going to Meet Daddy’

A UFC legend made short work of a boxing legend on Saturday night, and after, he extended a winner-take-all challenge to Jake Paul.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history, took on former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV event on September 11, 2021.

The fight didn’t make it out of the first round with “The Phenom” punishing the 58-year-old boxer, finishing him via TKO with a barrage of punches. Watch the fight-ending sequence below:

Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield via first round TKO 🥊pic.twitter.com/UzOXXsK4gG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

After the fight, Belfort made it clear, he’s got his sights set on “The Problem Child.”

Triller, Belfort Calls for $25 Million Winner-Take-All Fight With Jake Paul

During his post-fight interview inside the ring, Belfort said he has “a list” of opponents he’s interested in. And one name he focused on was Paul. Belfort, alongside Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh, issued Paul a fight challenge.

The Problem Child is coming off a split decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month, boxing via Showtime Boxing PPV.

“He earned respect but he’s still a Disney World kid,” Belfort said. “And we’ve got $25 million, the winner takes all. Let’s go, Jake Paul! Stop running from me, man. I’m going to teach you a lesson. You can be my kid, you’re going to meet daddy right here at Triller. Stop running. You’re a little b****.”

Then, Kavanaugh took the microphone, confirming that Triller is putting up the cash for the bout.

“When [Belfort] talks about $25 million, we at Triller are agreeing: a full pro fight, Vitor versus Jake Paul. $25 million winner-takes-all.”

