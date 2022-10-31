Joe Rogan Excited for UFC Star To Make Comeback in Title Fight

UFC color commentator and broadcast team member Joe Rogan is ‘very excited’ about the comeback of Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo, a former two-division champion, enjoyed one of the most successful careers in mixed martial arts. He ruled the flyweight division and captured the 135-pound gold after defeating former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in what turned out to be his last outing at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Following the win, Cejudo announced his retirement and chose to step away from competition formally, although he never ruled out a return.

He had been rallying to get back inside the octagon but could not get a pairing. In April, ‘Triple C’ solidified his intentions when he got back into the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) drug testing pool. He would need to remain in it for at least six months before he is eligible to fight again in the UFC.

There has been a lot of talk about who Cejudo would face, with the Olympic gold medalist dismissing the possibility of working his way back up to a title shot.

Rogan Is ‘Very Excited’ for Cejudo To Comeback for a Title Fight

While hosting former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in a recent episode of his popular podcast show “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan talked about the likely return of Cejudo for gold.

Rogan: “They’re talking about him fighting Aljamain. I’m excited about that. Aljamain’s a bad motherf*****. Right now, he’s the champion.”

Johnson: “I think he beats Aljamain. Two things, one, Aljamain is very bad. He started coming into his own, he’s a champion, he started to embrace that backpack role. Getting heavy on people, crossing distance, taking him down, getting on their back, locking on the body triangles. He’s very long and big for the weight class.”

Rogan: “He’s perfect for that weight class.”

DJ Backed Cejudo To Take the Belt From Aljamain Sterling

‘Mighty Mouse’ shared his breakdown of a potential bout between the reigning 135-pound titleholder, Aljamain Sterling, and Cejudo, backing his friend to reclaim the throne.

Johnson: “Where I think Henry is going to be able to excel where other people have faltered is Henry is an amazing wrestler, an Olympic gold medalist. Henry is probably the most disciplined person I’ve trained with. Henry will look at somebody like, ‘hey, where can I beat him at? okay, that’s where I could beat him at, we’re not leaving there. We’re staying there.’ I think when he decides to come back, he’ll be fine against Aljo because he’s just f***ing smart.”

Rogan: “I’m very interested in that fight with him and Aljamain. That’s a very interesting fight to me.”

Johnson: “What he needs to do is this, go out there, control distance, throw body kicks, which he probably won’t because he doesn’t like to get taken down. But throw things up the middle. Aljo, the thing is his stand-up is not rhythm. He has no rhythm on his feet.”

Rogan: “The last fight was very unfortunate that TJ’s shoulder was that f***ed up going into the fight but I had heard that. I had heard that his shoulders were f***ed.