Joe Rogan on the Most Dangerous Strike in MMA

Renowned UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently spoke about ‘illegal’ strikes in MMA on his podcast. During the podcast, Rogan and his guest, Jorge Masvidal, discussed strikes to the back of the head and knees to downed opponents, amongst other banned techniques in the UFC and MMA.

Joe Rogan on Knees to Downed Opponents in the UFC

Masvidal spoke about his fight with Colby Covington, and the frustrations he felt with the MMA/UFC ruleset not allowing him to knee his adversary in the face when he was working for takedowns because he was considered a ‘downed fighter’. The UFC uses the Unified Rules of MMA, which don’t allow knees or kicks to the head of ‘downed’ opponents.

Depending on the state or country the event takes place, there are different definitions of what is considered a ‘downed fighter’. One Championship is an example of a global promotion that allows knees to downed opponents, no career-altering injuries have been sustained so far.

Rogan had some strong opinions about knees to technically downed opponents:

“If we’re looking at it as the art of fighting,” Rogan responds to Masvidal. “And this is what [MMA] is, the sport is as close to real fighting as you can get. There’s no way you should be able to [stall with front body locks on your knees]. There’s no way you should be able to be on your knees, working for a takedown, and not get kneed in the face. It doesn’t make any sense, because why — you’re vulnerable! [Don’t do that!] Because of the vulnerability.”

Rogan and Masvidal discuss the bias held towards grappling styles in the UFC. They believe the ruleset allows grapplers more freedom while restricting the effectiveness of striking-based fighters.

“But there’s other positions, where you don’t do something because of the vulnerability and you get hit! Like, in [Masvidal vs Covington], we shield the wrestler from that potential situation…getting kneed in the face.”

Joe Rogan on The Legality of Rabbit Punches in MMA

Rogan continues to decry the banning of strikes to the back of the head, otherwise known as ‘rabbit punching’ in MMA. Rabbit punching is universally banned in combat sports due to the high risk of paralysis and catastrophic brain damage.

“I don’t even know if we should stop hitting people to the back of the head,” Rogan continues. “It doesn’t make any sense to me, because there’s a lot of knockouts like high kicks, they wrap around the back of the shoulder, and they go right to the back of your head, and it’s legal. And the guy gets KO’d.”

Masvidal interjects about rabbit punching having no repercussions for the fighters and being seemingly at the referee’s discretion. Strikes to the back of the head are deemed as ‘illegal strikes’ per the Unified Rules of MMA, but Masvidal believes referees don’t enforce the rules enough for fighters to not use illegal strikes.

Rogan responds with an example, “Exactly. In wild exchanges and scrambles — like Ciryl Gane and Junior Dos Santos, he kinda hit him with an elbow on the back of the head, it’s like it should be legal. I don’t understand why it’s not legal. And people say that you’re more vulnerable [on the back of the head], well people don’t f****** get hit there!

“The old days of MMA, when a guy got someone’s back, they would just drop elbows down on his head! Back of the head! If you had your back, and the head is there,” Rogan visualizes an opponent’s exposed scruff. “All this punching just [to the side] is not realistic.

“And they say it’s more dangerous, but —” Rogan gears up to give more justifications for the illegal strikes, but he is interrupted by Masvidal.

Why Are Strikes to the Back of the Head So Dangerous?

Rogan rings true with his assessment of the realism of banning back-of-the-head strikes. However, they are widely regarded as one of the most dangerous techniques in combat sports and are effectively banned everywhere.

“A rabbit punch is terribly dangerous because the lower area of the neck, which is called the Medulla Oblongata, is where the spine connects to the brainstem. Punching to this area is strictly forbidden because it can lead to paralysis and catastrophic brain damage.” – Per World Boxing News

The rabbit punch is banned in world boxing under ‘The Prichard Colón’ rule, which is named after former super welterweight boxer Prichard Colón. Colón, 16-0 at the time, fought and suffered a brain bleed after his opponent repeatedly struck Colón to the back of the head. Colón endured unnecessary punishment in the fight and was DQ’d after his corner took his gloves off after round nine.

Colón collapsed in his dressing room and remained in a coma for 221 days. He’s been making steady improvement since waking in a vegetative state. Colón was subjected to this unnecessary punishment with 16 oz. gloves; not elbows, knees, and 4 oz. gloves like in MMA.