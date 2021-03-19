Joe Rogan Warned by UFC Superstar Jon Jones

Popular podcaster and UFC announcer Joe Rogan just received a warning from UFC superstar Jon Jones, and it’s one he should probably heed. Jones was on social media Friday celebrating the 10th anniversary of his world title win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua back in 2011 at UFC 128.

In that fight, Jones stopped Rua in the third round to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship. He celebrated his victory by planting a kiss on the cheek of Rogan during the post-fight interview, and Jones warned Rogan another “big wet one” would be on the way soon.

Jones commented, “@joerogan expect another wet one when I win this heavyweight crown…”.

The original post said, “Was a 23 year old boy beating up grown men, in a grown man weight class. Now 10 years later I’m still here, still believing in myself wholeheartedly, still chasing big goals. Never forget the person you set out to be. The best is yet to come @ufc #haapyanniversary #Claimvictory”.

You can see the post below.

Is Jones Next UFC Heavyweight Champ?

Jones, 33, is on his way up to the heavyweight ranks. The longtime pound-for-pound king is set to face the winner of the upcoming rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 takes place on March 27 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Jones hasn’t fought since defending his UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 247 in February 2020. The longtime 205-pound champ vacated his belt last year in hopes of moving up to the heavyweight ranks.

Now, Jones appears to be as physically imposing as ever, and he’s been promising anyone who will listen to him that his destiny is winning the UFC’s heavyweight championship.

Jones Believes Past Success Predicts Future Triumph

He doesn’t yet know whether he’ll have to beat Miocic or Ngannou for that honor, but “Bones” Jones likes his chances against either man.

“I’ve been fighting the number one contender since I was 23 years old. I’ve been fighting the scariest dude out there. It’s the only thing I’ve ever known, so I’ll take that same spirit into the heavyweight ranks,” Jones said.

He only has one aim in mind: fighting the scariest dude he can find. For Jones, that means stepping inside the Octagon with whoever the UFC heavyweight champion is after UFC 260 is over.

“I’m getting ready for the scariest dude out there,” Jones said.

Jon Jones on Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Jones told Heavy he could see UFC 260 go either way.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Francis won the rematch. He’s just training constantly. Stipe is a little more private about his training. I’m sure Stipe is training as well. But Francis’ learning curve seems rather high. His balance and wrestling constantly seem to be improving. I wouldn’t be surprised if he won,” Jones said.

But Jones wasn’t counting Miocic out either. Jones considers Miocic the best UFC heavyweight in history, so he’d love the chance to end the champ’s run.

“But I would rather fight Stipe because there’s a lot more to take from him. He is the greatest heavyweight of all-time,” Jones said.

So Jones will be ready for whichever fighter is the champ after UFC 260.

“Beating Francis gets you cool points, but I feel like beating Stipe gets you huge legacy points,” Jones said.

As for Rogan? Jones thinks he should get ready for another “wet one” from the champ.

