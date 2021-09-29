Jon Jones Breaks Silence After Arrest & Serious Allegations [WATCH]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones finally broke his silence days after his arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the morning of Friday, September 24, 2021, “Bones” was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, a felony. According to a recent report from MMA Fighting, Jones has been accused of pulling a woman’s hair, later identified as his fiance Jessie Moses. According to the police report obtained by the outlet, it has also been alleged that Jones headbutted a police vehicle.

Hours before Jones’ arrest, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in September 2013. Police responded to Caesars Palace after receiving a call about a woman, Moses, bleeding from “her nose/mouth,” MMA Fighting reported.

Jones, the suspect, was not on the premises when the police arrived, however he was taken into custody by another unit outside of Caesars Palace. According to the police report, Jones became “irate” as he was being placed under arrest and the ex-UFC champion headbutted a patrol car.

“As Jones was being detained, he became irate and smashed his head into the front hood of the [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] patrol vehicle leaving a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle,” the report said via MMA Fighting.

Moses Claimed Jones Grabbed Her Hair When She Tried to Leave Their Hotel Room

According to MMA Fighting, police spoke with Moses after the incident, telling them that she’s been with Bones for 17 years and together they have three children. Jones’ fiance denied that she had an argument with Jones and stated that around 11:30 p.m., Bones left their hotel room with his friends.

MMA Fighting wrote: “Moses then stated that ‘she was sleeping and Jones came back, [he] was not very happy’ and when asked if he got physical with her, she answered, ‘a little bit yeah.'”

As per the report, Moses said that Bones “touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything.” Jones’ fiance claimed that she was “trying to leave the room,” prompting Jones to grab her hair.

Police wrote in the report that Moses had blood “around her lips, chin and all over her sweatshirt.” Moses also had a swollen lip, MMA Fighting reported.

According to police, Moses also “seemed scared to even talk about” Bones.

Moses did not elect to file for a protective order against her fiance, however she seemed “very scared as to the release of Jonathan from jail,” the report stated.

Jones was sent to a holding center where he was charged. He was later released on bond and is expected to appear in court on October 26, 2021.

Jones Breaks Silence, Vows to ‘Leave Alcohol in the Past Forever’

On Tuesday night, the former UFC light heavyweight champion took to Instagram to break his silence. Bones shared a video via Instagram Story of himself working out. He also wrote four separate notes:

“I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol my brain simply can’t handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever.”

“Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life.”

“Now is time to work harder than ever.”

“What the devil means for bad, God means for good.”

Watch Jones’ video below:

