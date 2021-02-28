UFC’s Jon Jones: ‘Ain’t Gonna Fly When Daddy Comes Home’

Two top-ranked heavyweights met in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday night, and the former light heavyweight king was not impressed.

No. 4 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik fought No. 7 Ciryl Gane for five rounds and Gane picked up the victory by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45). Gane (8-0) put on a smart, technical performance, avoiding the power puncher and landing his own strikes.

However, the fight wasn’t as entertaining as it was billed to be as it was lacking action during large parts of the bout.

And during the contest, No. 2 ranked UFC pound-for-pound male Jon Jones took a shot at the fighters on Twitter.

“These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home,” Jones wrote.

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

“Bones” is currently preparing to make his heavyweight debut and UFC president Dana White has confirmed he will receive an immediate title shot against the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou.

After Jones tweeted about the UFC Vegas 20 main event, Ngannou chimed in. The No. 1 ranked heavyweight took issue with Jones’ tweet, writing, “Daddy comes home?”

Daddy comes home? 🤣🤣🤣 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 28, 2021

“The Predator” then responded to a fan who tweeted about Jones. “When he hasn’t had a finish or even a decisive win in years.” Ngannou answered, “Fact.”

Gane Improved His Undefeated Record, Rozenstruik’s Fell to 1-2 in His Last 3

Gane walked into the UFC’s Octagon on Saturday night as the favorite over Rozenstruik (11-2), and he proved why. “Bon Gamin” used his superior footwork and speed to land quick strikes while avoiding the KO power of Rozenstruik.

After the fifth round ended it was clear Gane had won the match, improving his UFC record to 5-0 and his professional record to 8-0. When the UFC rankings update next week, Gane will be a top-five heavyweight with some solid potential options for his next opponent.

Two names are No. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 5 Alexander Volkov. Both fighters are coming off of recent wins, with Lewis knocking out Curtis Blaydes last weekend and Volkov defeating Alistair Overeem by TKO earlier in February. Either fighter would be a fantastic test for the undefeated Gane and the winner could find themselves as the top contender in the heavyweight division behind Jones.

Jones Hasn’t Competed in the UFC for Over a Year

It’s been a long time since fans have seen Bones inside the cage. Jones last fought in February 2020 at UFC 247 when he defended his light heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

A few months after his title defense, Jones announced he was vacating the belt and moving up to the heavyweight division. Since then, Bones has been busy in the weight room, putting on mass to compete north of 205 pounds.

