Jon Jones & UFC Stars React to Francis Ngannou’s Epic KO

There is a new heavyweight king in the UFC.

No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou stepped inside the Octagon on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 260 to right a wrong. In a rematch three years in the making, “The Predator” once against challenged heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic for the title.

In their first fight, which took place in January 2018, Miocic was able to control most of the fight, utilizing his grappling and winning a dominant unanimous decision. The fight on March 27 was entirely different.

Ngannou came out in the first round, staying composed and landing powerful shots on the champion. In the second round, The Predator shut the heavyweight GOAT’s light off, winning via second-round KO.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that for Ngannou’s first title defense, he will fight former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones should “Bones” want it.

See how Jones, as well as other UFC stars, reacted to Ngannou’s win:

Fighters React to UFC 260’s Ngannou vs. Miocic

“Show me the money,” Jones wrote after The Predator scored the big KO.

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

During the post-fight press conference, White said that if he were Jones, he’d flee to 185 pounds after witnessing Ngannou’s KO. Jones responded to it, writing, “Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason.”

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Jones also tweeted and deleted two posts. He wrote, “Francis looks great, If I’m being honest I wasn’t really impressed by Stipe. Tall challenge, let’s set something up.” He also wrote, “Let’s play baby.”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote, “Congratulations Africa. Now you have 3 @ufc champions.”

Congratulations Africa . Now you have 3 @ufc champions — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 28, 2021

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wrote, “THRE KINGS!!” in reference to the three African-born UFC champions, himself, Ngannou and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

THRE KINGS!! 🌍 👑 ✨ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 28, 2021

Then, he wrote, “F*** I’m inspired!!” and “We’re taking gold back to Africa!!”

Fuck I’m inspired! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 28, 2021

We’re taking gold back to Africa!! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 28, 2021

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who worked as a color commentator for UFC 260, congratulated Francis Ngannou backstage. Watch below:

Just a former champ, fanboying over a current champ. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/01DU3jlPiu — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 28, 2021

No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson wrote, “That makes the @JonnyBones fight so much more interesting… Ngannou was calm, calculated, technical…. so exciting!! #UFC260.”

That makes the @JonnyBones fight so much more interesting… Ngannou was calm, calculated, technical…. so exciting!! #UFC260 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 28, 2021

Three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen wrote, “Called it.”

Called it — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 28, 2021

UFC 260 Results

Here are the results for the UFC 260 fight card:

Main card

Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via Second-Round KO

Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley via First-Round Submission

Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeida via Third-Round KO

Miranda Maverick def. Gillian Robertson via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Khama Worthy via First-Round KO

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield def. Fabio Cherant via First-Round Submission

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Jared Gooden via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Modestas Bukauskas via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Omar Morales def. Shane Young via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Abu Azaitar via Third-Round TKO

