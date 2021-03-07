Jon Jones & UFC World Reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 259 Loss

Current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s campaign to become the first undefeated double-champ in the promotion’s history did not pan out for the fighter.

“The Last Stylebender” took on light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday night. The fight went all five rounds, and the Polish powerhouse was able to utilize his grappling to win the latter part of the fight. Blachowicz retained his belt by unanimous decision.

Fighters took to social media to give their reactions to the bout, including former light heavyweight king Jon Jones. Jones and Adesanya have gone back and forth on social media many times in the past and have each challenged the other to a fight.

During the buildup to the Blachowicz fight, Adesanya had teased a potential fight with Jones at the end of 2021.

“December is going to be great,” Jones wrote in the early part of the main event.

December is going to be great #UFC259 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Bones continued, “Can’t wait to make this b**** eat his words.”

Can’t wait to make this bitch eat his words — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

However, Bones changed his tune about fighting Adesanya when the tide was turning for Blachowicz.

“Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time,” Jones wrote.

Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

“Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises.” Jones continued.

Jones then took aim at a select group of fans. “If you ever wrote me talking s*** about Izzy beating me, slap yourself,” Jones wrote.

If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

One fan then wrote to Bones, writing, “Izzy needs #izzystyle.” Jones, “Desperately.”

Jones then wrote, “Dare to be great, good job kid.”

Dare to be great, good job kid 👍🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

A little while later, Bones continued to tweet.

“The greatest striking MMA has ever seen?” Bones continued, likely talking about Adesanya. This s*** needs to stop already.. people so quick to jump on a hype train.”

The greatest striking MMA has ever seen? This shit needs to stop already.. people so quick to jump on a hype train. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

“Excuse me for enjoying this a little too much, these cartoon fans been talking crazy,” he continued.

Excuse me for enjoying this a little too much, these cartoon fans been talking crazy. https://t.co/xekm04o54t — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Other Fighters Reacted to the Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

UFC 260 headliner, top heavyweight Francis Ngannou wrote, “Izzy is still the winner in my eyes. Well done Champ that was a great performance and tell you what, not many people would’ve taken this fight.”

Izzy is still the winner in my eyes 🤷‍♂️.

Well done Champ that was a great performance👑 and tell you what, not many people would've taken this fight.#WakandaForever #UFC259 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 7, 2021

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt wrote, “Congrats to @JanBlachowicz and hats off to @stylebender for attempting what a few have ever done. It’s all about taking chances in this life! Thank you gentlemen!”

Congrats to @JanBlachowicz and hats off to @stylebender for attempting what a few have ever done. It’s all about taking chances in this life! Thank you gentlemen! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021

Top middleweight and Adesanya’s recent opponent Paulo Costa wrote, “Adesanya were you drunk too?”

Adesanya were you drunk too? — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 7, 2021

Welterweight contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson wrote, “Did Jan take it?! I think so….”

Did Jan take it?! I think so…. #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns wrote, “All respect to @stylebender still a [ninja].”

All respect to @stylebender still a 🥷 ✊🏾 #UFC259 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 7, 2021

UFC 259 Results

Here are the full results for the UFC 259 fight card:

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–45, 49–45)

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes def. Megan Anderson via first-round submission

Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via fourth-round DQ

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev def. Drew Dober via third-round submission

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

127-Pound Catchweight: Askar Askarov def. Joseph Benavidez via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)

Flyweight: Kai Kara France def. Rogerio Bontorin via first-round TKO

Early Preliminary Card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–25)

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Carlos Ulberg via second-round KO

Welterweight: Sean Brady def. Jake Matthews via third-round submission

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos def. Livinha Souza via first-round TKO

Lightweight: Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz via first-round TKO

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista via second-round TKO

