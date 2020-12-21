Plans Revealed for Jon Jones’ Next UFC Fight: Report

Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones hasn’t fought since February and fans may have to wait quite a bit longer to see the star, according to a report by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Earlier this year, Bones vacated his light heavyweight title and announced he was moving up to the heavyweight division. And according to his social media, Jones has been busy in the gym preparing his body for the heavier weight class, sharing that he weighs around 240 pounds.

Bones, who is regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever and is currently ranked No. 2 on the male pound-for-pound list, will be skipping the line for a title shot at heavyweight, as per the UFC’s plans. Helwani reported that the UFC is working to schedule champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou for the next divisional title fight in March 2021. Then, the UFC hopes to book the winner of that bout against Jones for a fight that would take place in summer 2021, according to Helwani.

Jones has never fought at heavyweight, however his resume is one of the most impressive in MMA history and his legacy has seemingly catapulted him to an instant title fight. He has a professional record of 26-1 and one no contest, winning his bout in February against Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

