Jon Jones Was ‘Robbed’ By UFC Star, According to Claim

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was “robbed” in the past by another fighter, according to Jorge Masvidal.

“Bones” and No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington were roommates in college, and Jones apparently warned Masvidal of Covington back in the day. While speaking with ESPN ahead of his fight with “Chaos” at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, Masvidal claimed Jones had told him that Covington robbed him.

“Jon Jones warned me numerous times,” Jones said via MMANews.com. “Me and Jon Jones weren’t even cool like that. We hadn’t spoken too much. But he sent a couple messages to me via our manager at the time. Like, ‘Man, watch this guy. He stole my clothes. My clothes don’t even fit him. He robbed me of money before we left the room. I never talked to him again.’”

Masvidal, who was once friends and training partners with Covington but now is a bitter rival, said that if Chaos and Bones were to cross paths, Covington would “sprint” away.

“Do you know what would happen if he was to run into Jon Jones?” Masvidal continued. “He would sprint out of the room. He would run so fast. But if he’s on Twitter on his computer, man, he’s poppin’ off,” Masvidal said. “What would happen if they crossed at Whole Foods or somethin’? [Covington] would jet out of there. I can’t respect that. If you say something, commit to it. Do it. Whether it was on Twitter or it was in your face. Do it. And he’s such a coward, man. I can’t wait to put an end to this charlatan.”

