Fan Favorite Wants ‘BMF’ Rematch With Nate Diaz To Save UFC 279 on 1-Day Notice

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal is willing to replace Khamzat Chimaev to save the headlining bout of UFC 279.

Chimaev was set to face Nate Diaz in a welterweight contest but put the pay-per-view event at risk after failing to make weight. At Friday morning weigh-ins, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds, a massive seven and a half pounds over the nontitle fight limit of the division. Although an official announcement has not come yet, reports indicate a new matchup is in the works for Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds.

‘BMF’ title holder Masvidal took to Twitter to offer his services for the fight on notice of just one day. He shared a screenshot of the available flights from Miami to Las Vegas, asking for a confirmation to book him against Diaz in a rematch.

“There’s only 2 flights left…lmk,” he wrote.



Diaz competed against Masvidal for the ‘BMF’ belt in Nov. 2019 at UFC 244. They battled it out for three rounds before Masvidal was declared victorious by doctor’s stoppage, earning him the only non-championship title in the UFC. Both fighters seemed dissatisfied with the result and were willing to ‘run it back.’

Masvidal also retweeted messages from two fans asking him to replace Chimaev in a rematch with Diaz and wanted him to put the ‘BMF’ title on the line.

“@GamebredFighter can u make weight and put the BMF belt on the line against @NateDiaz209.”

Below is the other user’s tweet that “Gamebred” shared, reading, “Yo @GamebredFighter fly to Vegas you and Diaz part 2 for the BMF.”

Yo @GamebredFighter fly to Vegas you and Diaz part 2 for the BMF — Joseph DeMartini (@JOEDEMARTINI916) September 9, 2022

UFC 279 Suffers Another Mishap After the Press Conference Cancellation

On Thursday, company president Dana White was forced to scrap the pre-fight press conference for UFC 279. White tried to get the show going by bringing out the two paired fighters turn by turn, but could only manage to bring Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez on stage before calling off the entire event.

While he did not share the details, White apologized for his decision to the booing crowd. It marked the first time a presser was aborted in the history of the promotion.

“Yeah, this ain’t gonna happen,” White told the gathered media. “I apologize, everybody, I am in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of this company. Trust me when I tell you, this was the right decision not to do this press conference right now. I hear ya, I’m with ya but for everybody’s safety this is the right decision, alright, I apologize. Thanks for coming!”

Ariel Helwani Reported Chimaev Missed Weight Due to a ‘Medical Issue’

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Chimaev could not make weight due to an undisclosed medical issue. He shared a tweet providing the update: “I’m told the reason why Chimaev missed weight by so much was due to a “medical issue.” Unclear what that is and how that affects him long term.”

In a later message, Helwani stated that Dustin Poirier got the call to fight Diaz, and he accepted it but no concrete developments followed.

“Dustin Poirier tells me he was called to step in and accepted,” Helwani wrote. “Weighs around 176. Had a pilot and jet on standby. Nothing moved though. Seems like, at least for now, they want Diaz x Ferguson.”