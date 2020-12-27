Fighting UFC’s Jorge Masvidal: ‘Easiest Paycheck of My Life’

No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington has made it clear that he wants to fight his bitter rival Jorge Masvidal next. “Gamebred,” who is ranked No. 4 at welterweight, and Covington are former training partners turned enemies and a fight could produce the next challenger for the strap behind No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns.

“Chaos” got back to action in September, defeating former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley by fifth-round TKO. It was Covington’s first fight since losing to the reigning champ, Kamaru Usman, in December 2019. Masvidal’s last fight came in July when he dropped a decision loss to Usman. After the victory, Covington challenged Masvidal and Usman to a fight.

With both men sitting in the top-5 of the UFC’s welterweight division, and because of the animosity between the two, Covington vs. Masvidal makes a lot of sense. However, Covington has recently told the media that Gamebred doesn’t seem interested in the match and that he’s avoiding Chaos.

Speaking recently with three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, Covington took aim at Masvidal and said it would be the “easiest paycheck of my life.” Covington said:

I hope it’s happening. Last I heard from [UFC president] Dana [White] and the UFC, they said they’re going to make it happen. You know, I’ve been on it since day one, Chael, since I fought Tyron Woodley and ended his career and left him out on a stretcher. I agreed to fight Masvidal in September. It’s clear who wants to fight. It’s clear who doesn’t want to fight. There’s probably a reason he doesn’t want to fight me. He’s experienced this before. So, this is the easiest paycheck of my life. This is free money. He’s not even as good as Tyron Woodley. Tyron Woodley is an actual world champion, not a “BMF.” And [if] this guy, Street Judas Masvidal, was such a BMF, bad motherf*****, he wouldn’t be running. He wouldn’t be dodging fights. So, the only reason this is getting held up is because of Street Judas Masvidal.

No. 5 Ranked Stephen Thompson Is Also Interested in Fighting Masvidal

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson extended his winning streak to two after putting on an impressive performance against Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 on December 19.

Wonderboy is ranked No. 5 in the welterweight division and after he defeated Neal, called for a fight with Masvidal. The two fighters have squared off before, fighting in November 2017. Wonderboy defeated Gamebred by unanimous decision and he hopes another victory over Masvidal would propel him to a title shot.

Masvidal Is 3-1 in His Last 4 Bouts

Before losing to Usman in July, Gamebred was riding a three-fight winning streak. Since returning from an over year-long hiatus in 2019, Masvidal defeated Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to lead him into 2020.

He took the championship fight against Usman on less than a week’s notice and lost via unanimous decision. Masvidal has been fairly silent about his fighting plans since losing the fight but he has expressed interest in fighting Usman with a full training camp.

