Jorge Masvidal & Jake Paul Slammed: ‘Freaking Dorks!’

An unlikely duo has joined forces. The UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” and No. 4 ranked welterweight, Jorge Masvidal, is currently training with YouTuber Jake Paul for “The Problem Child’s” upcoming boxing bout against Ben Askren.

Earlier this week, Paul announced that he is meeting the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion in the boxing ring on April 17 via Triller’s Fight Club. The YouTube star, who has a boxing record of 2-0, appears to have enlisted the help of Masvidal to help prepare for Askren.

Masvidal and Askren have a history. They competed at UFC 239 in July 2019 and “Gamebred” finished the fight in only five seconds, landing a crushing flying knee at the start of the bout. It s the fasted KO in UFC history.

During the buildup to the match, “Funky” and Masvidal constantly traded verbal jabs and it appears that there is no love lost between the two.

On Thursday, Paul shared photos and a video of himself and Gamebred working out in Miami, Florida. The Problem Child wants to knockout Askren quicker than Masvidal did and then move on to another opponent, UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

Pau wrote, “He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209.”

Askren, who’s never competed in a sanctioned boxing match, had something to say to the two, taking to Twitter and writing, “You guys are freaking dorks!” Later on, Askren tweeted, “I really hope @GamebredFighter is in @jakepaul corner for the fight!”

You guys are freaking dorks! https://t.co/rXoF7QC66j — Funky (@Benaskren) January 28, 2021

