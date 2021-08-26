Friendship Over: Jorge Masvidal & Jake Paul Go to War

It appears that the friendship between UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal and social media sensation Jake Paul is over.

The two seemed to have bonded during the leadup to “The Problem Child’s” boxing match with Ben Askren earlier this year, with Masvidal video calling Paul during a press conference. Paul and “Gamebred” also spent some time in the gym together.

However, times have changed. Paul is set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday, August 29, 2021, via Showtime Boxing PPV.

Masvidal and Woodley have been friends for years and are former training partners. So when Gamebred appeared on “The MMA Hour” last week, he predicted Woodley would be the one to get his hand raised in Clevland, Ohio.

“So it’s not to diss Jake, but you’ve been watching MMA for a minute,” Masvidal said via MMA Fighting. “Woodley can throw them hands. Ben Askren never could. So it’s like you’ve got a guy that can fight if it’s slinging fists. Woodley could have made his money grappling, which he did. He was good enough of an athlete, and he was good enough of an athlete to make his money with his hands to knock people the f*** out.

“So I don’t think – I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that, that’s explosive, is a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over him. So if Jake wins, f*cking wild, my hat’s off to him, I was wrong, I don’t know sh*t about fighting. But, chances are, Woodley’s going to knock him the f*ck out.”

Well, Paul heard what Masvidal had to say and he hit back at the “BMF” champion.

Paul Said Masvidal Will ‘Eat His Words,’ Open to Boxing Him

In a recent interview with MMA Mania, Paul reacted to Masvidal’s comments, calling for a fight with the UFC veteran and ripping into Masvidal for his KO loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in April 2021.

“He’s going to eat those words very quickly,” Paul said about Masvidal via the outlet. “This is coming from a guy who just got knocked out cold in an embarrassing way.”

“So yeah, maybe he doesn’t know that much about fighting,” Paul continued. “He’s been in this game for a long time. he’s got a lot of fights. he’s got a lot of experience. I respect him. I think Jorge has done a lot for this sport. I think he’s a good guy, but, unfortunately, my friend it’s a new era. No matter how much experience you have, it’s about the quality of the experience. Tyron and Jorge have the same manager, so of course, he’s going to say this. Of course, he’s going to side with his boy. But you know, maybe Jorge’s next, to be honest. After I take out this guy, he can step right up. I’m basically just showing these UFC champions and these amazing UFC strikers can’t really go at it and they can’t compete at my level, at least.”

Here’s another video of Paul from this week saying he wants to fight Masvidal:

Jake is tryna cut promo for his fight w woodley but whether it’s in a boxing match or a street fight @GamebredFighter would knock him tf out and let’s be real Jake probably hit Jorge up for his fight w askren to get under askren’s skin. Jake would never fight Jorge or canelo🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HezVbAEbwT — Zyde (@zydenawabi10) August 26, 2021

Masvidal Shared a Tweet Seemingly Aimed at Paul, Paul Responded

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the same day Paul shared his scathing remarks about Masvidal, Gamebred took to Twitter to seemingly respond to The Problem Child.

“I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train,” Masvidal tweeted. “Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way #supernecessary.”

I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train. Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 26, 2021

A little while later, Paul replied to Masvidal’s tweet with a message and a photo of Gamebred knocked out.

“You played yourself,” Paul wrote. It’s super necessary you get your boss Dana to give you permission to get in the ring with me since you supposed to be nice with your ‘hands.'”

See the photo below:

You played yourself. It’s super necessary you get your boss Dana to give you permission to get in the ring with me since you supposed to be nice with your “hands” https://t.co/nWup8UT1nQ pic.twitter.com/1ZerG8oaaH — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 26, 2021

