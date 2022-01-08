Jorge Masvidal Is Ready to Fight: ‘4th Times a Charm’

MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal is ready to get inside the Octagon and he has a UFC rival in his crosshairs.

Masvidal hasn’t competed since his loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in April 2021. It was the first KO defeat of “Gamebred’s” 50-fight professional career and his second time losing out on UFC gold.

He was supposed to return to the Octagon at UFC 269 in December 2021 against No. 3-ranked 170 pounder Leon Edwards, however Masvidal pulled out of the match with an injury.

Well, Masvidal appears prepared to fight and he wants his Colby Covington.

“Chaos” and Masvidal are former training partners turned enemies, and according to Gamebred, the UFC has tried to schedule a fight between them three times.

And Masvidal took to Twitter on January 7, 2022, to tell the “coward” Covington to not “p****” out when the UFC calls to book the fight.

“They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you f****** coward,” Masvidal wrote. “Don’t pussy out now @ColbyCovMMA.”

