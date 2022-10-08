Recently Defeated Former UFC Champion Is Targeting Vengeance Next

Julianna Pena lost her UFC women’s bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes in her last outing, and she vows to win her belt back from “The Lioness.”

“The Venezuelan Vixen” earned the 135-pound crown in December 2021 when she dethroned Nunes at UFC 269 via second-round rear-naked choke. Some view Pena’s triumph as one of the most shocking moments in mixed martial arts history considering Nunes’ revered legacy.

Up to the point, The Lioness, who is also the reigning featherweight champion, had built a 12-fight win streak across both divisions, defeating names like Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.

Because of that, the consensus great women’s fighter of all time received an immediate title fight against Pena. And she made the most of it.

They squared off for the second time at UFC 277 in July and the contest went all five rounds before Nunes reclaimed her strap by unanimous decision. The Lioness is once again the promotion’s only current simultaneous two-division champion, and it’s unclear who she’ll fight next and at what weight class.

Pena Vowed to ‘Not Miss’ in Trilogy Fight With Nunes, Wants to Win Belt Back ‘Next’

Well, if it’s up to Pena, she’ll be Nunes’ next opponent. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Pena wrote that getting her “belt back” was “next” and in the trilogy, she would “not miss.”

“Everyone keeps asking me what’s next…. I’m getting my belt back that’s what’s next! A trilogy with @amanda_leoa is the fight to make. I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight. I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does?

“She told all y’all she could have finished me in RD2 but I guess she wanted to get her face rearranged for three more rounds and leave on (a decision) instead, she even said we head butted and you guys believed it! Never happened!

“She had to go home and change and revamp her ENTIRE STYLE to beat me. I take it as a compliment. She out smarted me the second time I give her that. We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss!”

UFC President Dana White Said Booking Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Is ‘Not a Bad Idea’

One fight that combat sports fans have been clamoring for is the third fight between Nunes and reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. The two pound-for-pound queens fought at 135 pounds in 2016 and 2017 with Nunes winning by decision both times. However, both clashes have been very close and many scored the second fight for “Bullet.”

Since her loss to Nunes in 2017, Shevchenko has been dominating the 125-pound division. All in all, she’s defended the seven times, which includes wins over the likes of Taila Santos and Jessica Andrade.

After Nunes regained her belt, UFC president Dana White was asked at the post-fight press conference about a potential trilogy bout between Nunes and Shevchenko.

“That’s not a bad idea,” White said via The Score. “Normally I would say, ‘Come on, man.’ That’s not a bad idea when you think about it. I’m not saying yes, I’m just saying it’s not a bad idea.”