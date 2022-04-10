Khamzat Chimaev Beats Gilbert Burns in All-Time War at UFC 273

Welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is no longer a rising contender after earning a massive victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9.

“Borz” entered the Octagon in Jacksonville, Florida, as the No. 11-ranked fighter in the 170-pound division, as per the official UFC website, and he faced off against Burns, who held the No. 2 spot.

The two welterweights collided for three, hard-fought rounds. It was a tit-for-tat war, with each fighter hurting the other several times on the feet. But in the end, Borz earned the judges’ decision via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Chimaev extended his undefeated professional mixed martial arts record to 11-0, and “Durinho’s” record fell to 20-5. With the win, Chimaev will surely take over Burns’ top-two spot, or at the very least, break into the top five of the talent-stacked weight class.

With UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recovering from hand surgery, as well as UFC president Dana White confirming that No. 3 Leon Edwards will receive the next crack at “The Nigerian Nightmare,” Borz will likely fight one more time to earn himself a title shot.