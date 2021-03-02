Khamzat Chimaev Shocks UFC World: ‘I Think I’m Done’

One of the fastest rising stars in the UFC may be walking away from his fighting career.

On Monday, Chimaev (9-0, 3-0 UFC) took to social media to share that he thinks he’s “done” even though he didn’t achieve his goal of earning UFC gold.

“Borz” recently pulled out of his fight with Leon Edwards, which was set to take place later this month. It was the second time this year Chimaev backed out of a fight this year as he is still struggling with physical effects from COVID-19.

“I want to say thank you all so much for supporting me in my journey in this sport,” Chimaev wrote via Instagram translation. “I think I’m done, yes I know I didn’t take the belt but it’s not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a big thank you to my team @allstargymsweden. I want to say a big thank you to @ufc.”

This story is still developing.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Wild Challenge to Dana White: ‘I’ll Bet the House’