Dangerous UFC Star Backed To Be a Terrible Matchup for Colby Covington

UFC star Robert Whittaker has backed Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Colby Covington in a potential bout.

Chimaev is coming off a dominant win over Kevin Holland in his last outing at UFC 279 last month. He was originally lined up to face fan favorite Nate Diaz in the main event but needed to shuffle opponents after he came in overweight for the welterweight limit. He earned another commanding first-round finish without absorbing a single significant strike.

Following the win, there was speculation about Chimaev’s future in the 170-pound division, with company president Dana White agreeing that a move up to middleweight made sense for the rising prospect. However, White has stated he is willing to give Chimaev one more chance at welterweight and would like that to be against Covington.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker shared his thoughts on a potential showdown between Covington and Chimaev.

“Now, stylistically, fight-wise, I think that’s a terrible fight for Colby. Terrible,” said Whittaker.

Regardless of how one-sided he sees it going, Whittaker believes a matchup between the two top-ranked contenders would make for entertaining viewing.

“If we look at it media-wise, it’ll be a spectacle. Yeah, expect the full circus. And that’ll be fun in itself. Those things, whilst I don’t like prioritizing them in a sport, as a sportsman, and as someone in the industry, if, for the sport and for the UFC as a whole, having those characters, those personalities and things, it just brings eyes. It’s just great for all the other athletes, within reason.”

Whittaker Says Covington Won’t Be Able To Spam Takedowns on Chimaev

‘The Reaper’ further explained how Covington’s chain-wrestling-heavy approach may not bode well for the former interim welterweight titleholder.

“Because you saw with Usman that anyone Colby can’t just relentlessly spam takedowns on, it becomes a kickboxing fight and a striking match,” he said. “Covington’s great at what he does, but he’s not a kickboxer, he’s not a striker by trade. That doesn’t come naturally to him. His pressure style and wrestling style is what comes naturally to him.

“Khamzat can counter-wrestle Colby. He’s a big dude with long range and a lot of reach. His striking is nothing ridiculously crazy, but it’s put together at a high level. He integrates that with the threat of his wrestling and grappling takedowns stupendously. So, I think Khamzat for Colby is a bad match-up.”

Whittaker Doesn’t Think Five Rounds Would Make a Difference

Covington is known for weaponizing his cardio to beat and dominate his opponents. There are many who may favor ‘Chaos’ over Chimaev if the fight would be for five rounds instead of three. However, Whittaker suggests it would not make much difference either way.

“Khamzat going in like a bull in a china shop as you said, I think that’s due to the fact that it’s more about the people he’s fighting. He’s a smart guy and his fight IQ is very high, regardless of how he portrays himself. He’s a smart guy when he’s in there.

“He knows who he can unload on and pull the trigger and who he cannot. I would back Khamzat for sure. I think it’s a bad match-up for Colby.”