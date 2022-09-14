MMA Manager Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After FBI Child Sex Sting Operation

A mixed martial arts manager has been sentenced after pleading guilty to crimes associated with an FBI child sex sting operation.

According to arrest records, provided by MMA Junkie, Kyle Stoltze was arrested on December 21, 2021, and charged with luring a child and or person with mental illness via the computer, for sex, which is a felony.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Stoltze Was Arrested & Charged After Luring a Decoy 13-Year-Old Girl for Sex

The police report states that on December 7, “a member of FBI Child Exploitation Task Force was operating in an undercover capacity as a 13-year-old female juvenile. The suspect, who called himself “Chris” but was later identified as Stoltze, “engaged in text messages” and asked to meet the “decoy” at 7-11 and then him home.

“While together they would engage in sexual activities.” When Stoltze arrived at the 7-11 his vehicle was searched and a phone was found in his “center console,” the report says.

The report continues on to say that Stoltze denied meeting someone underage and that the decoy “pushed him into meeting.” He said he “would not have done anything with her” but admitted to talking with her and being “very lonely.”

The police reports also include explicit text messages sent between the decoy and Stoltze including step-by-step directions for the decoy, from Stoltze.

According to MMA Junkie, Stoltze co-founded his management agency in September 2016 and “represented a number of UFC and Bellator fighters over the years” and worked for XMMA as a matchmaker previously.

According to Mike Russell, Stoltze has deleted all of his social media, including his management website.

Stoltze Was Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison but Will Serve 36 Months of Probation Instead & Is Now a Registered Sex Offender

MMA Junkie reported that Stoltz the co-founder of Janus Sports & Entertainment was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty but due to his “recognizance and agreement to a number of stipulations” will only do 36 months probation.

According to the outlet, Stoltz was ordered to pay “$3,447.85 in fees and will have to comply with a handful of special conditions, including counseling, dating restrictions, electronic device forfeiture, and a ‘special’ sentence of lifetime supervision. Additionally, Stoltz registered as a sex offender.”

Stoltze was not the only man arrested in the sting. According to 3 News LV, nine arrests were made in total by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, and the FBI’s Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force. According to the outlet, the arrests were made on December 8 and 9 and listed the men as Sheldon Young, 28, Guadalupe Bencomo, 47, Kody Pore, 24, Thuan Hong, 35, Jake Crawford, 50, Freddy Castillo, 26, Nathan Bruin, 39, and Eric Ruiz, 23.

The report also included a call of action, “Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828- 3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

