LeBron James Slammed By UFC Star: ‘Slimeball’

No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight contender Colby “Chaos” Covington has once again taken aim at an NBA superstar.

Covington, who is a known Republican, has slammed LA Laker’s LeBron James on social media many times in the past for his political and social views.

This time, Chaos shared a clip of James’ recent response to comments Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic made about the basketball player’s social activism.

Ibrahimovic believes professional athletes should stay out of politics, including James.

“[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic said via ESPN. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football.

In response to Ibrahimovic, James said:

“At the end of the day, I will never shut up about things that’s wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, systematic voting, voter suppression.”

“There’s no way I’ll ever just stick to sports because I understand [this] platform, how powerful my voice is,” James continued.

“[Ibrahimovic] was the same guy who said, when he was back in Sweden, talking about the same things. Because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt it was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James said.

“I speak from a very educated mind, so I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.”

Covington Called LeBron a ‘Slimeball’ & a ‘Chinese Finger Puppet’

Enter Chaos.

Covington shared ESPN’s clip of James on Saturday afternoon, blasting the star.

“When are you gonna speak up about Hong Kong @KingJames?” Covington wrote. “Oh that’s right, you can’t. You’re a Chinese finger puppet! You make millions playing a kids game & talk about ‘social justice’ but have no problem paying Chinese women in sweatshops pennies to make your products. Slimeball.”

When are you gonna speak up about Hong Kong @KingJames? Oh that’s right, you can’t. You’re a Chinese finger puppet! You make millions playing a kids game & talk about “social justice” but have no problem paying Chinese women in sweatshops pennies to make your products. Slimeball. https://t.co/nPhD5OQEOC — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 27, 2021

