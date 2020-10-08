Attaining UFC gold is the ultimate prize for the amazing fighters who climb inside the UFC’s Octagon. But some UFC athletes dare to dream even bigger. Since the UFC began awarding title belts in different weight classes back in 1997, only seven fighters have achieved the goal of winning a UFC championship in more than one weight class.

This is the complete list of those UFC fighters.

Complete List of UFC Fighters With Titles in Multiple Weight Classes

The complete list of UFC fighters that have won titles in more than one weight class is:

Randy Couture

B.J. Penn

Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier

Georges St-Pierre

Amanda Nunes

Henry Cejudo

The brevity of this list shows how great of an accomplishment winning a UFC title in more than weight class is.

But some on this list have taken that accomplishment a step further, holding two UFC titles in different weight classes at the same time.

To see that complete list of fighters, check out Heavy on UFC’s “champ-champ” list.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Randy Couture

Couture was the first fighter ever to win UFC titles in more than one weight class. He captured UFC gold in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions during his career.

At UFC Japan in 1997, “The Natural” won a majority decision over Maurice Smith to become UFC heavyweight champion for the first time in his career. He would go on to win that title three separate times.

Entering UFC 44 in 2003 against Tito Ortiz as the interim light heavyweight champion, Couture unified the titles with a unanimous decision victory. He would win the 205-pound title a second time the following year.

B.J. Penn

Penn was the second fighter to pull off the feat. Penn won UFC titles at 155 and 170.

Penn submitted Matt Hughes in the first round at UFC 46 to win the 170-pound title in 2004.

Four years later, Penn submitted Joe Stevenson at UFC 80 to win the 155-pound title in 2008.

Conor McGregor

McGregor was the third fighter to do it. McGregor has been the champ in two weight classes: featherweight and lightweight.

First, McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015 to win the featherweight title.

Then, McGregor, the reigning featherweight champion at the time, took on 155-pound champ Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016. McGregor won that fight to add the UFC lightweight title to his collection and become the first-ever UFC “champ champ” at the same time.

Georges St-Pierre

St-Pierre won UFC titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions to become the fourth multi-division UFC champ in history.

St-Pierre won the welterweight title in 2006 against Matt Hughes. He lost it to Matt Serra the following year, then won it back bain in 2008.

“GSP” went on a historic run from there as the UFC’s welterweight champ, defending the belt nine times before finally vacating the title in 2013.

St-Pierre returned from a four-year hiatus to submit Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017 to win the UFC middleweight title.

Daniel Cormier

Cormier was the fifth fighter to win UFC titles in more than one weight class. “DC” claimed the vacant light heavyweight championship in 2015 by defeating Anthony Johnson at UFC 187.

Then, Cormier defeated UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in 2018 to take that crown.

With that stunning win, Cormier became the second fighter in UFC history to hold titles in multiple weight classes at the same time.

Amanda Nunes

Nunes was the sixth fighter to win titles in more than one division. She defeated Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in 2016 for the women’s bantamweight title.

She defended it three times before becoming UFC double champion by stopping featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds at UFC 232 in 2018.

That win ended Cyborg’s 13-year unbeaten steak and made Nunes one of the UFC’s “champ champ” fighters.

Henry Cejudo

Cejudo was the seventh fighter to win titles in more than one division.

Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson’s six-year reign as king of the flyweights in 2018 with a split decision victory at UFC 227.

Then, Cejudo beat Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 in 2019.

READ NEXT: List of UFC’s ‘Champ Champ’ Fighters

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel