Michael Bisping Recalls One of His Most Favorite UFC Rivals

England’s biggest UFC superstar has an MMA record that is littered with epic fights and grueling wars.

Michael Bisping is a former UFC middleweight champion who retired in 2018, going 30-9 as a professional. The Englishman was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame after finishing his career with 29 fights in the promotion.

“The Count” was known for many things inside the Octagon, including his grit, determination and his uncanny ability to get under the skin of many of his opponents, creating some of the most exciting rivalries in UFC history.

Whether it was his two fights with both Luke Rockhold or Dan Henderson, or his back-and-forth war with Anderson Silva that was years in the making, Bisping saw it all inside the cage.

And in an interview with Heavy, we asked the former champion what his most enjoyed rivalry was that he was a part of. Read on to see what The Count had to say.

Bisping Enjoyed His Feud With Georges St-Pierre

One of Bisping’s favorite rivalries was with former two-division UFC champion and fellow Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. The two clashed in November 2017 at UFC 217 when The Count was holding the middleweight belt. “GSP,” who held the UFC welterweight championship for years, came back after four years out of the game to move up in weight and challenge The Count.

It was a fun build-up to the fight, with the two engaging in banter during the pre-fight pressers. Re-live some of the trash talking below, including when GSP famously asked Bisping if he was “intoxicated.”





GSP won the fight by third-round submission, taking Bisping’s gold belt.

When speaking with Heavy, Bisping said that although there was some banter, he had and still has “tremendous respect” for the Canadian.

“One of the most enjoyable ones was Georges St-Pierre because it was really just having fun,” Bisping said. “You know what I mean? Of course, I meant what I said. I was talking a bit of s***, trying to sell the fight, but I was also trying to mock him a little bit. Listen, we’re gonna fight and I’m going to have fun at your expense. It’s as simple as that.

“And Georges, honestly, I have tremendous respect for George. He’s such a great guy, he’s a legend of the sport. He is the epitome of professionalism. He is a model that any younger fighter should base their career off, you know? The guy’s a legend.”

There Is No One Bisping Would Rather Have Had Take His Title Than GSP

Out of all the fighters out there, The Count is happy that it was GSP that took his belt.

“And there’s not another single person on this planet that I would rather have choked me out unconscious and take my f****** belt than Georges St-Pierre.

“So when we were having the back and forth, as opposed to some of the others in the past when we had beef, they were serious. And it’s negative energy, shouldn’t be thinking like that. You don’t necessarily put your best foot forward. With Georges the banter tongue and cheek to a certain degree, and I wasn’t ever actually upset. I was just having fun.”

