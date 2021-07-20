MMA’s ‘Final Four’ Tournament Revealed [LOOK]

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) formally announced via press release the dates for its semi-final matchups. The final four fighters in each divisional bracket will compete in the upcoming 2021 Playoff events scheduled for August 13, 19, and 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

All three PFL Playoff events will air live on ESPN networks and ESPN streaming platforms.

“No sports league can match the thrilling action Professional Fighters League will deliver this August as the final four fighters for each weight division will compete for a spot in the $1 million world championship bout,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said via press release.

“The only playoff format in the sport gives every fighter a chance.”

It’s the ‘Final Four’ of MMA, and it’s on the way in August.

Elite competitors from all six weight classes are set to take the next step towards earning an MMA world championship and the $1 million PFL prize that comes with it.

The 12 finalists will go on to compete in the 2021 PFL Championship later this year.

PFL Playoffs: Welterweight and Men’s Lightweight on August 13

Fighters from the welterweight and men’s lightweight divisions will compete at the first playoff event scheduled for August 13.

The card will air live across ESPN2 and ESPN+, with former world champions Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald facing off in the highly anticipated main event showdown.

Another former world champion, Magomed Magomedkerimov, will also hope to capture more gold as he takes on Joao Zeferino in the other semifinal fight at 170.

The lightweight division will see crossover boxing star Clay Collard take on Raush Manfio, while 2019 PFL lightweight runner-up Loik Radzhabov will start his postseason campaign against tough newcomer Alexander Martinez who is making his PFL Playoff debut.

PFL Playoffs: Women’s Lightweight and Heavyweight on August 19

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison begins her quest to repeat when she takes on Genah Fabian at the second playoff event on August 19.

The action will air live across ESPN and ESPN+.

In the other half of the division, top-seeded women’s lightweight stalwart Larissa Pacheco faces off against Taylor Guardado for the other coveted spot.

In the heavyweight division, Bruno Cappelozza matches up against Jamelle Jones, and Denis Goltsov faces off against Ante Delija.

PFL Playoffs: Featherweight and Light Heavyweight on August 27

The final PFL Championship spots will be up for grabs when contenders from the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions lock horns at the third playoff event on August 27.

The action will air live in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Rising star Brendan Loughnane will hope to punch his ticket to the featherweight world championship when he takes on deadly striker Movlid Khaybulaev in the main event.

Meanwhile, Chris Wade, who is a two-time PFL lightweight division semifinalist, will look to earn his first world title shot when he faces off against Bubba Jenkins in the other half of the featherweight bracket.

Finally, the light heavyweight division will see 2019 PFL champion Emiliano Sordi begin his quest to repeat the feat in 2021. Sordi takes on Antonio Carlos Jr., while Cezar Ferreira goes up against Marthin Hamlet.

PFL Crowns Six World Champions in One Night

All semi-final winners in each division will advance to the 2021 PFL World Championship where all six fights for PFL gold happen in just one night, with each of the winners earning $1 million.

It’s the biggest night of action in MMA, where six world champions are crowned and given life-changing money at the same time.

All the fighters competing in the semi-finals on the announced dates are just one win away from participating in the 2021 PFL World Championship.

It’s win-or-go-home time in the PFL.

