Nate Diaz Hits Back at ‘Fat Motherf**ker’ Daniel Cormier in Defense of UFC ‘OG’

Ex-UFC superstar Nate Diaz hit back at Daniel Cormier for his recent comments bashing Tony Ferguson.

Diaz took on Ferguson in the final bout of his contract at UFC 279. He was originally scheduled to take on top-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev but got matched up with Ferguson after ‘Borz’ came in overweight, missing the agreed weight limit by seven and a half pounds. Diaz secured an impressive finish over ‘El Cucuy’ with a guillotine choke submission in the fourth round.

Ferguson hit a skid in his professional career that saw him drop his fifth outing in a row after racking up a dominant twelve-fight win streak.

Following Diaz’s win, former two-division champion Cormier criticized Ferguson for his performance in a recent appearance on DC & RC. He argued that it was time for him to hang up the gloves because he was past his prime.

“I could not believe what I was seeing,” Cormier said via MMA Fighting. “I’m not saying it was the worst fight of all time, not by any stretch of the imagination. It tells me that Nate Diaz still has a little bit left in the tank if he wants to fight, but it also tells me Tony Ferguson is done as a guy that I’ve seen in the octagon. Tony Ferguson is done, bro. He is a shell of himself and he doesn’t want to retire. He actually said he feels like he got better, he saw some good things. I’m like what did he do in there to show that he’s better than he was prior?”

Diaz Fired Shots at Cormier for Disrespecting Ferguson

Diaz took to his Twitter on Sep. 23 to fire back at Cormier for his comments about Ferguson, writing, “Respect your OG you fat motherf*cker.” His message included an image of ‘DC’ crying after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214 in Jul. 2017.

Cormier came across Diaz’s tweet and did not take long to give his take on the matter, responding: “Nathan relax.”

Ferguson Issued a Fiery Response to Cormier

Ferguson did not take too kindly to Cormier’s suggestion that he retire. He referenced the infamous ‘towel gate’ incident, where Cormier appeared to hold onto the towel to make weight for UFC 210, and insisted he had no plans to stop competing anytime soon.

“When I feel like I’m ready to retire, I will retire,” Ferguson told ESPN. “But right now it’s a little bit different, a little bit more interesting. DC and all these commentators that just keep repeating the same sh*t in the past couple of years – because that’s what they want me to do. They want the public eye to see me like that and they want to see me as a quitter and so on and so forth.

“I never cheated to get on the scales to retain my championship like DC – hashtag ‘towel gate,’ – these guys grabbing the towel, trying to lift some pounds off the scale. The UFC (was) right there – they went with it. It’s like an inside job. This guy wants to call it out, I’m going to call you right back out. You don’t have to be an a**hole to the people who actually work hard.”