Nate Diaz’s Next Fight: ‘It Would Put Him in a Really Good Position’

UFC president Dana White has an opponent in mind for fighting superstar Nate Diaz. Diaz hasn’t competed in the Octagon since November 2019, and although White didn’t reveal the name of the potential combatant to take on Diaz, White spoke about the weight division and stakes.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, White revealed that he has a potential fight lined up for Diaz at lightweight and should the fighter from Stockton, California win, he’ll be in a “really good position.”

“We’re working on a Nate Diaz fight right now,” White told Willis. White confirmed that the possible opponent isn’t No. 5 ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson.

“It would put him in a really good position if he won the fight,” White continued. “And the guy who he could potentially be fighting, I think it’s a great fight for him, too.”

It’s unclear who White is referring to as Diaz’s potential opponent. The two names Diaz has been linked to most often is No. 4 ranked lightweight Conor McGregor and No. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor is currently scheduled to fight No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23. Masvidal does not have an opponent, however White has expressed interest in setting up Masvidal vs. No. 1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington.

Another interesting wrinkle is that the UFC wants to book Diaz at lightweight. Diaz hasn’t competed at 155 pounds since defeating Michael Johnson in December 2015. He moved back up to the welterweight division for his next fight and has competed at the weight class since.

The fact that White is is thinking about setting up a fight for Diaz is great news for fans. The UFC president recently said he hopes that Diaz fights in 2021 and this could be the next step toward making that happen.

“If we get it done, I think you’re going to like it,” White said.

