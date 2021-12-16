Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier Call for War [LOOK]

MMA superstar Nate Diaz has called for a fight with his UFC rival, and the fighter is seemingly just as interested.

Diaz and top-ranked lightweight Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier have been linked for years and have had a rivalry brewing since they were matched up for a fight in 2018. The fight never came to fruition, however, but each combatant has kept the other one on their radar.

Poirier is coming off a defeat to 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira, who bested The Diamond during the UFC 269 main event on December 11, 2021. They clashed for Oliveira’s lightweight belt and the Brazilian won via third-round rear-naked choke.

Although it was a heartbreaking defeat for the UFC veteran, he appears ready to fight inside the Octagon again this month to settle his beef with Diaz.

Poirier sharerd via Instagram Story a call for Poirier vs. Diaz, which prompted Diaz to take to Twitter and write: “I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never.”

I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never pic.twitter.com/w5ly9o3m6y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

Well, Poirier took notice of Diaz’s tweet and then upped the challenge. “I’ll fight you this month,” The Diamond responded.

Diaz didn’t buy it, however, tweeting back: “Ur full of s***.”

Ur full of shit — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani dug deeper into the situation, confirming with both sides that they are in fact interested in fighting. And it could happen in January if the UFC gets on board. “Both

@NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told,” Helwani tweeted. “Both would accept the fight right away for January.”

Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told. Both would accept the fight right away for January. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 16, 2021

Diaz Fought Earlier This, Has 1 Fight Left on His UFC Contract

Diaz, one of the biggest names in MMA, got back to action earlier this year when he fought top-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. Although he lost a decisive unanimous decision, the fighter rallied late and nearly put the Englishman way the before time ran out.

Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract, and he appears more than ready to fight it out and test free agency.

Poirier Was Unable to Capture Undisputed UFC Gold for the Second Time

The Diamond’s campaign for gold came to a crashing halt last weekend, as well as his win streak. Poirier was riding a three-victory wave, which included two wins over Conor McGregor and one against Dan Hooker.

Unfortunately for Poirier, he’s now 0-2 fighting for undisputed gold. He fought then-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in September 2019 at UFC 242. And like the Oliveira fight, The Diamond tapped to Nurmagomedov in the third round due to a rear-naked choke.

Poirier is the former interim UFC lightweight champion, however, winning the belt in April 2019 at UFC 236 when he beat then-featherweight champion Max Holloway via unanimous decision.

