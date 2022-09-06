Nate Diaz Gives Verdict on UFC Rival Trilogy After Launching Own Promotion

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has broken the silence on his new fight promotion and shared his thoughts on a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Ahead of his headlining match with rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Diaz made headlines for launching his own organization, Real Fight Inc. Currently, on the last fight of his contract with the UFC, he goes into what could very well be his final showing under the banner. He chose not to re-sign with the Dana White-led company and is keen to explore his options as a free agent.

In a Sep. 5 video uploaded to Inside Fighting’s YouTube account, Diaz talked about his reasons for joining the promoter business in an interview with reporter Andrew Capucetti.

“I feel like I’ve been a promoter of my own self and everything I’ve done has been promoted off of me,” Diaz said. “Yeah, I’ve been promoting my own fights the whole time because nobody else is, the company is not pushing me as hardcore as they push other people.”

Diaz shared his vision for the company, indicating he would put on the fights he would like to see.

“When we do a show, whenever it could be, it’s going to be the best fighters, the realest fighters, the realest things that people want to see. The things that whatever I think is interesting, which is usually the most realest sh*t. That’s what I’m interested in.

“Whatever it is, whatever I do, it’s going to be the realest sh*t you want to see, that you’re going to see. I ain’t in no phony no goofy sh*t.

“Just stay tuned and it’s going to be on the popping. No matter what I do, where I go, what I’m doing, I’m going to put on whatever I want to see, and whatever I want to see, I feel like whatever I’ve been projecting from my own personal self is what I want to see anyway. That’s what I’m basing everything off of that I’m doing.”

Diaz Claims His Fight With Chimaev at UFC 279 Will Be the First Event of His Promotion

When asked about the inaugural event of his organization, Diaz claimed that his upcoming outing with Chimaev at UFC 279 would be under Real Fight Inc. despite the lack of an official announcement by the UFC regarding a co-promotion deal with Diaz’s new firm.

“Right now, this fight right here that I got coming up is brought to you by Real Fight Inc. because UFC is obviously pushing their fighter on me, not with me but against me. This is the first real fight event that we got right now right here.”

Diaz Says Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight Will Happen

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor shared a fierce rivalry with Diaz, widely regarded as one of the most popular in the sport. After Diaz scored a massive upset win in their first clash, McGregor leveled the score with a decision victory in their second encounter.

Diaz indicated a third fight with McGregor would happen at some point and that his organization would be involved.

“The timing is not on right now,” Diaz added. “We’ll worry about that later. For sure, it’s going to happen at some point. He needs to get back on what he’s gotta do and whatever that is, it’s like when we match up, we are going to match up but we ain’t going nowhere. Whatever happens with it or whatever I’m going to do, Real Fight Inc. is involved.”