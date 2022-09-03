UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Claims Fans Are Wrong About Him

UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett claims that people may have the wrong perception of his weight cuts.

The fast-rising Englishman is coming off a hard-fought victory over Jordan Leavitt in July at UFC London. After a brief early struggle, “The Baddy” managed to make a quick comeback and finish Leavitt with a submission. He doubled down on his performance with an inspiring message about men’s mental health, elevating his celebrity to another level.

Pimblett is notorious for going on binges, eating over 11,000 calories in just a single day, and as he would tell you, “that’s without even trying.” He is known for putting on copious amounts of weight in between fights, and as much as that endears him to the fans, he has faced criticism from current and former champions, including Alexander Volkanovski and T.J. Dillashaw.

In an appearance on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Pimblett shared that people could have the wrong idea about his weight cut and that he does not need to cut off a lot of weight when preparing for a bout.

“Well, lad, people think I cut excessive amounts of weight when I don’t,” Pimblett said. “People think I cut loads of weight… In the past, when I’ve fought, I’ve fought at 135 lb, 145 lb, and 155 pounds. In the past, I’ve done big (weight cuts), I’ve done 19 pounds overnight. I had bad health problems because of it so I had to step up in weight. Now, I only do 11 pounds overnight, which is nothing. It’s easy.”

Pimblett Weighs As Much as a Heavyweight

Pimblett joined the ranks in the UFC as a lightweight athlete, competing at 155 pounds. He made a successful debut and went on to rack up two more wins, all coming by way of a finish, either through knockout or submission.

The 27-year-old Scouser recently revealed that he was tipping the scales at 206.6 pounds, 51.6 pounds more than the lightweight limit. With the weight, Pimblett would not even be able to make the cut for the light heavyweight division, which has a limit of 205 pounds.

Although Pimblett would certainly shed off the extra pounds when his next fight gets booked, he has come to believe he may have an eating disorder.

“I’ve had party days, you know what I mean, I’ve been bad then. I got into gambling a little and I was bad with that. I think now it’s moved on to food,” Pimblett said via MMA Mania. “I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat.”

Pimblett Received a Rolex From Rapper Drake

Pimblett received a Rolex from rap sensation Drake for his efforts in his latest outing. Along with fellow fan favorite Molly McCann, the two set the O2 Arena on fire with their performances. McCann scored an incredible repeat of her Knockout of the Year worthy finish over Hannah Goldy with a spinning back elbow and punches.

Rapper Drake had placed a massive parlay bet on the Liverpudlians and netted a cool $3.1 million after their wins. Pimblett and McCann requested him for a high-end watch each after coming across his earnings.

While Pimblett was in California, the Canadian rapper lived up to his word and got the watches delivered directly to him.