Male Fan Wants to Be Ring Card Girl, Promotion Responds

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) may have found themselves a new”ring card girl. On Saturday, a fight fan named Clay Teel challenged the promotion to allow him to work as a ring card holder.

It all started on Saturday when BKFC posted a picture on Facebook of three ring card girls with the caption, “Welcome to the family!” In the comment section of the post, Teel shared a picture of himself shirtless, writing, “BKFC I applied at least 100 times to be a ring girl. Why wasn’t I chosen? Is it the stretch marks? Or are you just sexist!?!”

The official BKFC Facebook page responded to Teel, writing, “Bro we definitely hit reply to your email! We got ya at the next event.”

Teel answered, “ok I’ll cancel my call to H.R.”

The promotion then shared a screenshot of Teel’s comment and picture, writing, “Ok internet, lets see what you can do! 5,000 likes & Clay Teel will be flown out to BKFC 15 in Wichita, KS as an honorary ring girl!

BKFC 15 is set to take place on December 4.

At the time of this writing, the post on Facebook has received over 7,500 Likes.

Teel commented on the post: “thank you for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve got!”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

BKFC 14 Features a 155-Pound Championship Match in the Main Event

BKFC’s next event takes place next week. In the main event of BKFC 14 on November 13, 155-pound champion Luis Palomino is set to take on Jim Alers. Palomino (26-17 MMA) is 2-0 in the promotion, winning the super welterweight belt in July when he knocked out Isaac Vallie-Flagg in the first round during BKFC 11.

Alers (14-4 MMA) is 4-0 in BKFC, defeating the likes of Leonard Garcia and Kaleb Harris. See the full fight card below, which will be streaming on the Bare Knuckle TV App:

Main Event: Luis Palomino vs. Jim Alers

Co-Main Event: Dat Nguyen vs. Reggie Barnett

Jake Bostwick vs. Tyler Vogel

Francesco Ricchi vs. Noah Cutter

Uly Diaz vs. Donelei Benedetto

Jarod Grant vs. Christopher Johnson

Britain Hart vs. Randine Eckholm

Eddie Hoch vs. Jeff Chiffens

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Dustin Long

Early Card, Streaming on BKFC’s YouTube Channel:

Alan Arzeno vs. Fred Pierce

Kenmon Evans vs. Sedric Johnson

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC Superstar Paige VanZant Set to Debut in BKFC Before Super Bowl LV

According to BKFC president David Feldman, fighting superstar Paige VanZant, who recently fought out her contract with the UFC, will make her debut in the promotion on February 5, days before Super Bowl LV.

“We’re going to do the Friday before the Super Bowl, right around the Super Bowl, where it’s going to be,” Feldman said to MMA Fighting via the Toronto Sun.

“It’s going to be a great event for us. We’re going to do Friday, Feb. 5, Paige VanZant, that will be her debut for us. I think it’s really going to be a really good coming out party for Paige’s debut and for BKFC in general to be around the mainstream sports media.

READ NEXT: UFC Star Corrects Dana White: ‘I Did Not Say That’