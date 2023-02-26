UFC World Reacts to Jake Paul Suffering First Boxing Loss

Somebody’s “0” had to go on Sunday as Jake Paul met Tommy Fury in their anticipated boxing match in Saudi Arabia. And “TNT” got it done.

Paul entered the ring with a 6-0 professional boxing record whereas Fury sported an 8-0 spread. They went to war for eight rounds in a cruiserweight headlining match, and although “The Problem Child” landed a knockdown in the final frame, it wasn’t enough to earn the judges’ nod. Fury — half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury — was awarded the victory via split decision.

As mentioned, Sunday marked Paul’s first loss of a boxing career that has seen him defeat the likes of former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, as well as ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul confirmed during his post-fight interview inside the ring that he’d exercise the rematch clause in his contract.

Aljamain Sterling & Others Gave Their Take on Fury vs. Paul

Take a look at some reactions from the combat sports world:

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted: “There’s a lot of room for growth for Paul. I felt [Tommy] Fury was edging it out as well. These guys both made a nice bag!”

“Jake Paul really isn’t a bad boxer,” Sterling also tweeted. “Like his mechanics, mannerism, it’s all pretty solid. Fury isn’t as polished as I thought he was going to look in my head. Maybe I’m comparing him to Tyson Fury too much.”

“The MMA Hour” host Ariel Helwani tweeted, “If it was up to me, I’d do Jake Paul x KSI next. I don’t think there is massive intrigue in a rematch. I think the Nathan Diaz fight is dead. Promotion would be KSI mocking Jake for losing, Jake responding with hey at least I fought a real boxer. Settle it once and for all.”

“I respect Jake man he got a chin on him frfr glad got the decision rt tommy won clearly,” UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney tweeted.

“75-74 Paul on my card,” CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell tweeted. “Thought Fury was the better boxer throughout. Close fight.”

Reactions Poured in From KSI, Tyron Woodley & Dillon Danis

Pretending to smoke, social media superstar and boxer KSI — who is fierce rivals with Paul — shared a video of himself online reacting to The Problem Child’s loss. “Don’t mind me, just smoking on that Jake Paul pack,” KSI laughed. “Honestly, Jake Paul [is] trash. Tommy Fury [is] trash.” Watch the video below:

KSI’s tweet prompted a response from Tyron Woodley, who has been campaigning to the box the YouTuber for months. “Coming from someone that won’t risk and fight anyone!” Woodley wrote. “Fought two guys in one night instead of me. Sent me a deal and took Dillon. Dillon pulled out you called Tempur. @jakepaul tied up in a rematch. Let your balls finally drop! @ksi May 12th Abu Dhabi what’s the excuse!?”

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson tweeted: “Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul . I see a rematch coming . Y’all ain’t slick.”

BJJ black belt Dillon Danis, who has shown interest in boxing Paul as well, tweeted: “Jake Paul is very lucky he never fought me because he wouldn’t lose by decision it would be a brutal career ending KO.”