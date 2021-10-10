UFC World Reacts to Tyson Fury Knocking Out Deontay Wilder

Well, that was an epic way to close out a boxing trilogy.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took on Deontay Wilder for the third time, boxing on October 9, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was “The Bronze Bombers” chance to avenge his loss to Fury from February 2020 and regain gold. And although Wilder showed off his championship-level heart and power, he was unable to get it done against the “Gypsy King,” losing via 11th-round KO.

The fight was a tit-for-tat war, with both boxers getting dropped to the canvas multiple times. However, Fury, who seemingly remained the fresher fighter, secured the victory after the referee waved the bout off, protecting a downed Wilder from absorbing further damage.

Here are some reactions from the UFC world:

The UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” and No. 6-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal tweeted, “Pure entertainment and one of the greatest heavyweight fights #TysonFury.”

“@BronzeBomber is a lion and I’m a fan for life,” Masvidal continued. “@Tyson_Fury is special and I’m a fan for life. Thank you both for the entertainment from start to finish. Inspired #supernecessary.”

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wrote, “The Gypsy King!!!!!!!!! @Tyson_Fury is a beast and boy @BronzeBomber has nothing to be ashamed of. This shit was crazy! I am so happy I watched this fight. Bravo fellas.”

Morning Kombat co-host and MMA analyst Luke Thomas tweeted, “That’s a FOTY candidate and maybe the best heavyweight fight I’ve seen in…I can’t remember. College? What a performance from both. What a win for the Gypsy King.”

“You have to respect what Deontay Wilder gave here tonight,” Thomas continued. “Can anyone honestly say he could’ve given more? He gave *EVERYTHING* he had. No stone was left unturned. Fury had to earn this in a way he never did in the previous 2 meetings.”

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani tweeted, “Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in the 11th. What a freaking fight. What heart shown by both men. An all-time classic. BUT I THOUGHT BOXING WAS DEAD?!?”

“I said before the fight Wilder reminded me a bit of Rousey going into the Nunes fight in that the wound of the previous fight didn’t seem to heal yet,” Helwani continued. “And it looked like that early for Wilder but damn did he show up & deliver. Nothing to be ashamed of. Wilder x Joshua next?”

Retired UFC fighter Alan Jouban tweeted, “How tough is Wilder though! Was KOd yes. But to be wobbled that many times before the end and still be on his feet, impressive! #FuryWilderIII”

