Sean O’Malley Admits He’s in a ‘Tricky’ Situation With UFC Career

Top-ranked UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley admitted that he’s in a “tricky” situation in regard to making his next move.

“Suga” ascended the 135-pound ladder in October after he earned a split decision over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the division. UFC president Dana White confirmed ahead of the contest that a championship fight would be waiting for whoever won the three-round affair. So, with Suga taking the victory, he seemingly put himself into title contention.

But, O’Malley has been adamant that he doesn’t want to fight until the summertime, and it appears the promotion is planning to line up a scrap between current champion Aljamain Sterling and former 135 and 125-pound king Henry Cejudo.

If that’s the case, O’Malley is hopeful that the two square off for the belt in March so that he can challenge for gold soon after. But, he’s aware that if he waits on the sideline, he could miss out on fully embracing competition at the peak of his powers. That’s what he said while appearing on former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast

“I’m in a tricky position,” O’Malley said. “I’ve always knew I’d be in this position to where you’re at the top of the division, you know, it doesn’t really make sense to fight. I’m guaranteed a title shot. Obviously Aljo and Henry still have to be announced, so I’m kind of in that position to where I’m like, ‘Do I be smart like I’ve done my entire career and just wait for those two dorks to fight, or do I risk it and go fight someone else?’

“Which wouldn’t be the intelligent thing to do, but it’s like you only get so many years to fight, and I don’t really like sitting around too much. But I’m leaning on towards waiting for Aljo and Henry to fight and just wait for that.”

O’Malley Is in the Gym Focusing on His Grappling Skills Which Will Be Needed Against Both Sterling & Cejudo

Suga admitted that Cejudo’s reappearance in the division has thrown a wrench into his plan. However, O’Malley has taken the opportunity to focus on his training and “getting better.” Specifically, O’Malley knows he’ll have to lean into his grappling skills whether he fights Sterling or Cejudo for the bantamweight strap.

“I’m not really too worried about it,” O’Malley said. “I’m just training. I’m getting better. I know I need to improve in aspects of my grappling whether I fight Aljo or Henry. They are both very heavy grapplers, so I’m fine with sitting out. I’m literally just grappling. That’s all I’m really doing nowadays, so I’m fine waiting a couple of extra months, just keep getting better.”

Suga Is Riding a 5-Fight Unbeaten Streak

O’Malley has only tasted defeat once in his professional career. He boasts a mixed martial arts record of 16-1 with one no-contest, which includes 11 wins via KO/TKO.

He holds wins over the likes of Yan, Raulian Paiva and Thomas Almeida. His sole loss came to fellow top-ranked contender Marlon Vera in 2020 via TKO, and he’s remained unbeaten in his five subsequent Octagon appearances.