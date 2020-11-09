Star Challenges Conor McGregor & Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’m Dangerous’

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul has taken aim at Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren. Paul is scheduled to box former NBA point guard Nate Robinson on November 28 during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card.

Paul has one professional boxing fight, a first-round TKO victory over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

According to a recent interview, he wants to be known as a legitimate boxer and not just a YouTube star, and to do that, he hopes to take on some of the biggest names from the UFC in the ring.

“I want to prove to people that I’m a legitimate boxer, a legitimate professional boxer with skill and someone that people should be scared of,” Paul said on the Mayweather Boxing Channel via Talk Sport.

“I have knockout power, I’m dangerous, and to me that’s super important and again, that’s just going to take multiple fights to prove that,” he continued.

“I want to fight the biggest names in the sport, I want to take UFC fighters like Ben Askren, like Masvidal, whoever it is and bring them over to boxing, put them in a ring and go head-to-head with them. I want to fight Conor McGregor eventually. Whoever wants to get in the boxing ring with me, I want to be able to do it and beat them.”

It is unlikely Paul will ever step inside a boxing ring with these three mixed martial artists. Askren retired from the sport last year and Masvidal is currently in the top five of the UFC’s welterweight division working his way back to a title shot.

McGregor has been linked to a bout with No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23. He has also expressed interest in boxing Manny Pacquiao.

