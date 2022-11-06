Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Reveals Exciting New Opportunity for UFC Fans

Just because fight fans haven’t seen Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson compete inside the UFC’s Octagon for nearly a year doesn’t mean he hasn’t kept himself busy. Along with training and creating videos for his YouTube channel, Thompson recently teamed up with Fight Camp.

Fight Camp, “the at-home boxing gym,” has created an online workout program in which notable striking experts — like Wonderboy — run routines for participants to follow. The company provides a punching bag, boxing gloves — and interestingly, tracking software for your hands so a system can generate statistics to gauge your punching speed, velocity, etc.

Heavy recently spoke with Wonderboy, who is set to headline UFC Orlando on Dec. 3 opposite Kevin Holland. And during the interview, the kickboxing and karate ace explained what fight fans could expect if they sign up with the company and follow his program.

“I started my actual fight camp with Fight Camp,” Wonderboy laughed. “I was out there (in California) doing a lot of filming.

“My path with Fight Camp allows users to train like me through a four-week program. So, it will walk members through how I structure my training leading up to a fight, things like that.”

Thompson noted that his program drops on Nov. 7, just under four weeks before he steps into the cage to battle Holland.

“People can actually train with me through this fight camp, and literally do the exact things I’m doing in my own fight camp,” Wonderboy continued. “So it really will parallel what I’m working on myself, which I think is pretty cool.”

Wonderboy Trains Users on Boxing, Conditioning & More

Thompson further explained the program, stating that each session is a pre-recorded video that participants can work out with on their own timeline. Boxing is Fight Camp’s main focus, but Wonderboy also tackles other things in his program — like road work and conditioning.

“Each video in the series is a short film, so even people with a busy schedule can tune in and learn to train like the pros,” the No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight said. “I work with Fight Camp’s members on basic boxing skills and form, conditioning, strength training, bag work, and even road work and sparring.

“So they do it all. They’re literally subscribing to my fight camp and can do exactly what I do through the whole ordeal. And people can kind of tune in and go through it with me — get in shape with me.”

Wonderboy Is Ready for a Five-Round’ War’ in December

Thompson will look to snap a two-fight skin in Orlando, Florida in December by besting Holland. The match will cap off the event, and although Thompson would love to add another highlight-reel KO/TKO to his resume, he’s ready to engage in a “war” that lasts the distance.

“I’m ready for a five-five-minute round war,” Wonderboy said. “And that’s what I always picture going into a fight — just preparing myself mentally for the hardest fight ever. So a lot of times you get out there and you see guys, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go for the knockout’ and it doesn’t happen. They’re like defeated, right? Or they’re wasting energy to make it happen.

“So, I just let it happen. I just want to go out there and have some fun, man.