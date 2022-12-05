2-Time UFC Champion TJ Dillashaw Makes Final Decision on Fighting Career

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has called it a career.

Dillashaw’s agent Tiki Ghosn confirmed to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi on December 5 that his fighter was retiring at the age of 36, and ESPN’s Michael Wonsover was the first to report the news.

Dillashaw’s retirement comes just over a month after his bout with current 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 when the American vied to become the promotion’s first-ever three-time bantamweight champion. It was a rough match for Dillashaw though as he entered the bout with a severely compromised shoulder. Dillashaw’s shoulder popped out at the start of the opening round, leading to him being dominated on the ground for most of the first frame.

His corner put his shoulder back in before the second, however it dislocated again and Sterling ended the fight via TKO at 3:44 of the round.

Dillashaw Is 1 of 2 Former 2-Time Bantamweight Champions

Dillashaw walks away from the sport with a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-5 with eight wins via KO/TKO and three by submission. He boasts wins over several notable names, including Cody Garbrandt, John Lineker, Raphael Assuncao and Renan Barao.

Dillashaw’s career is not without controversy, however. He was caught taking erythropoietin (EPO) — a performance-enhancing drug — after he fought and lost to then-flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in 2019. Due to the failed drug test, Dillashaw served a two-year suspension and had to vacate his bantamweight belt.

The American made his return in July 2021 when he defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision, earning himself a shot at regaining his gold.

Dominick Cruz is the only other UFC combatant to capture the belt twice.

Dillashaw’s Retirement ‘Came as a Shock’ to the UFC, Ariel Helwani Reported

“The MMA Hour” host Ariel Helwani shared a video on Twitter of himself discussing the situation with Dillashaw. In short, Helwani said that due to the nature of Dillashaw’s shoulder injury, he decided to retire.

“I just spoke with TJ Dillashaw’s manager Tiki Ghosn who has been with him for quite some time,” Helwani said. “And he informed me that it is accurate: TJ Dillashaw notified the UFC within the last two weeks that he was planning on retiring. Basically, around a month ago, he had the shoulder surgery coming off the Aljamain Sterling fight, and afterwards when he met with his surgeon, the surgeon told him that it’s going to be a long road and there’s a chance he might need a second surgery down the line — that it’s a very delicate injury. That it’s one of the worst injuries to a shoulder that that particular surgeon had ever seen.

“And basically for a guy who has been through a lot over the last few years — not the mention multiple surgeries, on his shoulders, on his knees — that felt like a very daunting task.”

Helwani said Dillashaw informed Ghosn that he wanted to “walk away” and that he “had enough.”

“It came as a shock to both Tiki and the UFC, I’m told,” Helwani continued.

When the official UFC rankings update this week, Dillashaw will no longer be the No. 5-ranked bantamweight.