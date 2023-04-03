UFC and WWE Merge To Form $21B Global Sports Entertainment Giant

The UFC’s parent company, Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. have announced the signing of a definitive agreement to establish a new, publicly listed company comprising two globally recognized sports and entertainment brands – UFC and WWE.

UFC And WWE Under One Roof

As per the agreement, Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company, while existing WWE shareholders will retain a 49% interest. The combination of these two popular brands is expected to create a powerful entity in the industry.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will lead the new unnamed company. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will continue to serve in the same role at the new company. Meanwhile, Dana White will remain the President of UFC, and Nick Khan will continue to serve as the President at WWE.

What Does This Mean For The UFC?

“Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity,” McMahon remarked.

The merger of UFC and WWE is aimed at increasing revenue and reducing costs for both organizations. This is expected to be achieved through sharing resources and utilizing Endeavor’s “robust infrastructure”.

Furthermore, the companies plan to increase revenue by expanding into new markets, acquiring more sponsors, and selling more tickets. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, cited Endeavor’s success with the UFC as a crucial factor in the decision to combine the two organizations:

“Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

McMahon alludes to the symbiotic relationship the WWE and UFC have had in the past. With superstars such as Brock Lesnar and CM Punk transitioning to the UFC, and fighters like Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez finding massive success in the WWE.

It remains to be seen how this merger will play out and how successful it will be in achieving the intended goals.

The new company marks a shift in authority, as Dana White, the President of the UFC and a prominent figurehead for the organization will now work under McMahon and Emanuel. This suggests that there could be some similarities between the event and fight promotions of the UFC and WWE going forward as the minds behind WWE will begin working on the UFC.

Additionally, it is anticipated that promotional content from WWE will be broadcasted during UFC events, and vice versa. However, it remains to be seen how these changes will be implemented and what impact they will have on both brands.

The combination of the UFC and WWE under one roof has the potential to shake up the sports and entertainment industry. While the merger aims to increase revenue and reduce costs for both companies, only time will tell if the move will be successful in achieving its intended goals