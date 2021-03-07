UFC Champ Ripped by Fighters for ‘Academy Award’ [LOOK]

UFC star Aljamain Sterling won the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night when Petr Yan hit the American with an illegal knee in the fourth round of their stunning fight. Yan seemed to be on his way to scoring his first title defense won only to see the title ripped away after the Russian clubbed the downed fighter with an illegal knee.

“That’s not the way I wanted to win,” Sterling said during the post-fight interview. “…It’s F****** b*******.”

But that didn’t keep some of his fellow UFC stars from berating the new champ for his method of victory.

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera claimed Sterling was faking in order to win the belt. Vera said the fighter should earn an “academy award” for the performance.

Former UFC bantamweight champ Demetrius Johnson didn’t have that to say, but the ONE Championship star did say be believes those kinds of knees should be legal.

Johnson said, “Here’s the thing you cant stall the fight by sitting on your knees. Knees to a grounded opponent should be allowed!”

Former UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt said, “He better not take that belt with him..”.

The ex-UFC bantamweight king also suggested Sterling’s concussion seemed less than that during the post-fight interview.

Garbrandt posted, “Why the fuck interview him, if he is so concussed ??”.

Ex-UFC welterweight interim champ Colby Covington took a more comedic approach to the situation. Covington noted how the illegal knee and DQ made Covington’s prefight prediction correct.

UFC lightweight heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes shared some of his thoughts, too. Reyes said,”…People recover faster when they actually get KO’d”.

It should also be noted that Reyes later admitted, “For the record. That move by Yan was boneheaded and illegal and he should lose if his opponent can’t continue.”

As for Yan, the ex-champ apologized for the illegal strike. Yan posted, “I apologize and wish speedy recovery to @funkmasterMMA I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it.”

