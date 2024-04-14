Holloway ‘is The GOAT’ For The Way he Knocked Out Gaethje, Fighters Say

Max Holloway would have scored a dominant decision win over Justin Gaethje had he done the normal thing and coasted as the clock ran out.

But few things about Holloway are normal.

The 32-year-old was fighting for the BMF championship Saturday at the UFC 300 event that took place Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The BMF is a mythical title reserved, really, for fighters who are genuine, express grit, and fight like dogs.

But even amongst a rare breed, Holloway packs punches that rival the most vicious of bites.

And so, with 10 seconds remaining after a grueling five-round war with Gaethje, he pointed to the floor in the middle of the Octagon.

Let’s go, he mimicked to Gaethje. Let’s give all the fans in the arena, and at home, what they paid to see — two bad men going at it, until one of them falls.

Yet Holloway wouldn’t fall.

And so, with a huge overhand right, he dropped Gaethje who was down, and out, with just one second to spare.

The referee waved it all off to hand Holloway the ultimate buzzer-beating win.

Holloway Is The Greatest, Peers Say

The manner in which Holloway not only beat Gaethje through the fight, but stood and traded shots with him in the final moments, before finishing him in the final second, generated widespread praise from the prizefighter’s peers on social media.

UFC Hall of Fame Cub Swanson said: “Holloway is the” Greatest of all Time.

Holloway is the G.O.A.T #UFC300 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 14, 2024

UFC athlete Alan Jouban called it an “all-time greatest UFC moment.”

While mixed martial artist Jeremy Stephens said the knockout win over Gaethje ranks as “one of the greatest KOs of all time.”

Dana White Explains Why Holloway is Beloved

Few were as impressed with Holloway as the UFC boss Dana White.

“People always ask me what I do,” White told reporters at the post-event press conference. “I sell holy s— moments for a living.

“That was the ultimate holy s— moment of all time,” said White.

“If you were at home, if you were in a bar or you were live tonight there is no bigger holy s— than that.”

White continued: “That’s why Max Holloway is beloved, and Gaethje. How many times have you seen a fight when you know the guy is winning, they click the ten-second thing and then the guy puts his hands up and just moves around?

“He’s got the fight won and he’s in there with one of the most dangerous fighters in the business and he says, ‘Let’s do this,’ and they both oblige. “One second left and a knockout like that; that’s like movie s—.”

Other notable results from UFC 300 include:

Deiveson Figueredo beating Cody Garbrandt by second-round rear-naked choke

Renato Moicano coming from behind to knock out Jalin Turner in the second round

Kayla Harrison winning her UFC debut with a second-round rear-naked choke over Holly Holm

Bo Nickal submitting Cody Brundage in the second round

Alex Pereira slumping Jamahal Hill in the first round with punches

The UFC remains in Las Vegas for its next event, a Fight Night card that Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez — two flyweights — headline.

White also confirmed a big Vegas event for the summer as he announced Conor McGregor’s comeback for June 29. The Irishman fights Michael Chandler at welterweight.