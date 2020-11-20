‘Soon To Be Crowned’ UFC Champ Is Watching Jon Jones

UFC star Francis Ngannou said he’s watching Jon Jones as the former light heavyweight champion reveals his new 240-pound body for the heavyweight division. Ngannou, 34, said Jones was going one way up the scale while the “Mike Tyson of MMA” hopes to go the other.

“He’s always been a big guy,” Ngannou said. “He always had to cut weight to go to 205 pounds, and now he wants to gain some weight.”

But Ngannou, who weighed just over 261 pounds before his last fight against Jair Rozenstruik, said he hopes to get leaner and meaner before his next fight.

“I want to lose some weight,” Ngannou said.

Of course, if you follow “The Predator” on YouTube or his various social media channels, you know Ngannou stays in incredible shape pretty much all year round.

But Ngannou said he feels a little too heavy right now, and that he’s always looking for ways to improve.

“I want to be lighter,” Ngannou said. “I’m in shape, but I could be better.”

Ngannou’s 2021 Plans Include Miocic and Jones

Ngannou expects to face UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic next year in a long-desired rematch.

Miocic defeated Ngannou via five-round decision two years ago at UFC 220, but Ngannou has improved greatly since 2018. Ngannou’s last four wins have all been first-round knockouts.

So Ngannou expects to defeat Miocic in the rematch, then face Jones as his first title defense. Heralded by some in the sport as the UFC’s uncrowned heavyweight king, Ngannou said it was only a matter of time before he’s adorned with gold.

“Soon to be crowned!” Ngannou said.

Francis Ngannou Foundation

Ngannou opened the first MMA gym in Cameroon back in January 2019 through a charity organization he created called the Francis Ngannou Foundation. The idea behind the organization was helping to empower children to see things from a different perspective.

“We want to help them believe in themselves…to keep going,” Ngannou said. “Have a dream. Chase a dream. Keep going. Believe in the possibility it can happen no matter where you come from.”

The Francis Ngannou Foundation does that by teaching kids various combat sports, including boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and MMA as well as equipping them for their journey. For Ngannou, it’s all about giving back in a way that could help lead others to be the same kind of success story as him.

“We want to help them see the glass is half full rather than half empty. It’s a matter of perspective,” Ngannou said. “That’s what the Francis Ngannou Foundation wants to do.”

Ngannou Is Partnering With NOCOO

Recently, Ngannou has become a global brand ambassador for NOCCO, one of Europe’s leading BCAA beverage companies that began operating in the United States just last year.

Ngannou said losing to Miocic is what eventually led him to look for better ways to live.

“I stopped drinking energy drinks for about two and a half years because I was kind of concerned after the Stipe fight,” Ngannou said. “I was questioning myself about many things, about how should athletes behave, how should they eat, so I stopped drinking them”.

Moreover, Ngannou said replacing his old energy drinks and other sugary beverages with NOCCO was exactly what he needed to help him reach his goals.

“I like it…it doesn’t have the things I don’t want like sugars…I used to consume a lot of sugar!” Ngannou said.

“I’m trying to be healthy.”

