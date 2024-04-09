When is UFC 300, & How to Watch it Live Online

UFC 300, one of the UFC‘s biggest shows of the year, is finally upon us.

The anniversary event, which takes place Saturday, April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena, showcases 12 current or former UFC champions according to UFC boss Dana White on X, and “the most pound-for-pound fighters on a card ever.

#UFC300…….. 12 current or former champs, the most P4P fighters on a card ever, the most ranked fighters on a card ever, and more. LIVE SATURDAY on @ESPNPlus PPV! pic.twitter.com/t1T2cOFZV8 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 9, 2024

Though the headline bout lacks the superstar status of a fighter like Conor McGregor or Jon Jones, the show as a whole is stacked with strong names, tantalizing bouts, and action.

Here’s the card in full:

Main card —

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill — UFC light heavyweight championship bout

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan — UFC women’s strawweight championship bout

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — lightweight bout for the BMF belt

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan — lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage — middleweight

Preliminary card —

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic — light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling — featherweight

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison — women’s bantamweight

Sodiq Yosuff vs. Diego Lopes — featherweight

Early preliminary card —

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano — lightweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez — women’s strawweight

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller — lightweight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt — bantamweight

How to Watch UFC 300 Live Online

Fight fans in the US will need either an ESPN subscription to watch even the early prelims, which are scheduled to air from 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time on ESPN and ESPN+, or access to UFC Fight Pass — the market-leading MMA firm’s app.

The main card, due to begin at 19:00 p.m. Pacific Time, requires a purchase at the box office as this is a pay-per-view event.

ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month (or $109.99 for an entire year), and, for current subscribers, the pay-per-view will cost $79.99.

Viewers in the UK, meanwhile, can watch on TNT Sports but will have to spend £19.99 at the box office.

Why UFC 300 is a Big Deal

The weekend’s show is a big deal because, by the end of the night, the UFC will have completed 300 PPV events in a run that stretches back to UFC 1: The Beginning, which aired on November 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado.

Back then, the idea was to showcase eight competitors from distinctive martial arts backgrounds — from kickboxing to jiu jitsu to boxing — in a last-man-standing format to determine which fighting style was best.

Royce Gracie scored three submissions in a row to show jiu jitsu was king of the ring, and though the UFC is 31 years older and jiu jitsu is still important, the sport has now evolved to such an extent that competitors drill mixed martial arts as a whole rather than one particular style.

On Saturday, there will likely be fireworks. Kayla Harrison — a judo expert — makes her UFC debut against boxing Hall of Famer Holly Holm.

Jim Miller — who competed at UFC 100 and UFC 200 — takes on fan-friendly Bobby Green, and Calvin Kattar takes on Aljamain Sterling in a striker vs. wrestler style match-up.

For new fans to the UFC, the company continues to tell its audience that Bo Nickal is a future main eventer as the American wrestler opens the PPV portion of the card against Cody Brundage and is heavily-favored to score a dominant win.

Charles Oliveira — who has the most finishes in UFC history with 20 — could extend that hot streak in the company to 21 should he tap Arman Tsarukyan, and that’s before we even get to Justin Gaethje’s probably war with Max Holloway, and the two title fights at the top of the card.

“You can’t miss one fight on this card,” White told TNT Sports late, last month.

“It’s expected to break every record at the T-Mobile Arena with a $15 million gate,” he added.

“UFC 300 is the greatest combat sports card ever assembled.”