Twitter Declares USFL Winner of Spring Football Wars Over XFL

Following the September 28 official announcement from both the USFL and XFL that both spring football leagues would be merging, many on Twitter declared that the USFL won the supposed “spring football league wars” waged between exclusive fans of each league; this due to the lighthearted reason of ESPN’s Adam Schefter sharing the USFL’s official press release and not the XFL’s, and the more serious matter of the USFL being the ones to file the preliminary paperwork on the new spring league name, the National Spring Football League (NSFL).

As you can see the USFL brand holds more weight than the XFL lol https://t.co/yZhlUjf0MU — LT (@LevontaT) September 28, 2023

Per the joint press release, the USFL and XFL merged to “ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of” everyone involved with the newly-formed conglomerate.

“Today, the United States Football League (‘USFL’) and the XFL announced their intention to merge,” the release read. “Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.”

Questions Still to Be Answered Regarding USFL-XFL Merger

NBC Sports’s Mike Florio pumped the brakes on the merger even being complete, let alone declaring one of the leagues the winner of the “spring football wars.”

“The XFL and USFL have announced an intention to merge,” Florio prefaced before saying, “Not a merger. Just an intention to merge. There are plenty of details to be determined. Who will own the league? Who will televise the games? How many teams will there be? That’s just a few of the most obvious questions. Much more will be determined, as the two leagues become one league of a name that is still to be determined.”

With any merger in business, what’s still to be determined is which employees and assets will be retained from each; since a merger typically doesn’t indicate financial stability for at least one of the parties.

XFL President: Operations Will Continue ‘As Usual’

Across social media, you will see teams in both the XFL and USFL announcing transactions like nothing is happening. XFL president Russ Brandon struck a similar tone in his own announcement on the merger, as Pro Football Newsroom’s James Larsen notes.

Update: A statement from @XFL2023 President & CEO Russ Brandon. Something important to note: "Our ownership group" seems to allude that the #XFL ownership isn't going anywhere, but is a rather combined effort with the "addition of FOX" & their #USFL leaders. Time will tell. pic.twitter.com/gJtG1MhmuA — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) September 28, 2023

