Von Miller Makes Bold Statements about Broncos Season

Peyton Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was a nostalgic moment for Broncos Country, celebrating their Super Bowl-winning favorite son. Yet it equally served as a reminder of how vastly different their present-day quarterback situation is.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are still battling it out for the starting spot, despite Broncos head coach Vic Fangio naming Lock the starter for Saturday’s preseason opener at Minnesota. The uncertainty has been a popular topic for media and fans alike across Colorado, but one man unworried is 2016 Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

Speaking to Denver media after joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday August 11, Miller revealed how relaxed he is about the status of his signal-callers.

Lock, Bridgewater… or Miller?!

“To be honest—I keep it real with all you guys. I really don’t even think about it. I really don’t,” Miller said.

“Our offense is just so good. I say it all the time. We have Noah Fant, ‘Albert O’ (Albert Okwuegbunam), Garett Bolles, Bobby Massie, Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow. We have ‘Cush’ ( Lloyd Cushenberry III) in the middle. We have Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, ‘Spence’ (Diontae Spencer), Melvin Gordon. I know these guys. I see these guys every day.”

Miller suggested he would be able to keep it together with the weaponry available on offense Perhaps “Von Elway” could come to life after all.

“Whatever quarterback we put out there—I can go out there and play quarterback to be honest. I can go out there and play quarterback and make it happen. Those two guys are way better than me. Whatever quarterback they feel like going with, that’ll be the starter, and we have a great one on the bench.”

Before leaving the podium, Miller sent a vote of confidence to teammates and fans alike, giving hope of what may come this season.

“I think this is our year to do it. This is the best team we’ve been able to field for at least six or seven years. I’m excited about this team and I’m ready to go. Whatever quarterback we get, it’ll be good for me.”

Denver’s Dynamic Duo Back Together Again

Miller also had great things to say about his running mate Bradley Chubb, who managed 7.5 sacks last season despite his absence.

“Bradley—he’s just a different animal. He’s just a different beast. [He’s] so motivated and so driven,” Miller said.

“He’s inspired to be great in this league. I really enjoy playing with Bradley. He’s fighting back through injury and he’s doing everything he could possibly do to be on the football field. He is on the football field and he does a great job. His workload is increasing every day. It’ll be great to be back on the field with Bradley. He’s going to be good—100 percent. We don’t have to worry about Bradley Chubb.”

With Miller and Chubb lined up opposite each other again, alongside the offseason additions of Patrick Sutain III, Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, the Broncos defense should be able to uphold their end of the bargain. If Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater can steady the ship, this Denver team has every chance to be as good as the Vonster suggests.

