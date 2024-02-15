49ers All-Pro Viewed as Player Who Would “Explode” for Commanders

As the Washington Commanders head into the offseason, they have a league-high $83.5 million in cap space and the No. 2 pick. While the past few seasons have been a disappointment, that could all change in 2024 as they have the resources to better the team. Of the possible players that could be available on the free agency or trade market, Brandon Aiyuk is one name to keep an eye on. He enters the final year of his contract and carries a $14.1 million cap hit, according to Spotrac. Aiyuk’s girlfriend and best friend recently hinted at the possibility of him leaving the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.
If he does end up leaving, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox writes that he could explode with the Commanders.
“The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, and they appear poised to use that selection on a top quarterback prospect—presumably, either USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.
“While there’s no guarantee that Williams or Maye will be an instant star like Stroud was, both have the potential to be great. With all due respect to Sam Howell, either would instantly upgrade Washington’s offense.”
Commanders Cap Space a Selling Point
With the most cap space in the NFL this offseason, the Commanders have a real chance of adding talent to their roster.
A pass rusher, wide receiver, and quarterback are at the top of the list of needs. In 2023, the Washington Commanders allowed the most points in football at 30.5 per game, nearly four more than the next closest team.
While the defense and quarterback situations will be the top priority, there’s enough money to improve the defense and wide receiver room. With the Commanders likely to draft one of Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, or Jayden Daniels, who would be on rookie contracts, that allows them to spend and add help around one of them.
Knox added that the cap space would have to be what Aiyuk sees to show that the team can improve in the immediate future.
“Washington would have to sell Aiyuk on the idea that it can rapidly improve, but with the second overall pick and a league-high $83.5 million in cap space, that idea isn’t far-fetched.
“Clearly, the Commanders could afford to pay Aiyuk a top-of-the-market salary. And while Washington does play in the NFC, the 49ers are unlikely to view them as immediate playoff rivals.”
Brandon Aiyuk Can Succeed in Washington
Aiyuk had the best season of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan is often praised for how he puts his players in positions to succeed and he helped Aiyuk reach his true potential, posting 1,342 yards.
However, Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders offensive coordinator, can also do that and that’s what the Washington Commanders need to prove to Aiyuk. In a recent press conference, he stated that building a great offense requires great players.
If Aiyuk does become available on the trade market, there wouldn’t be many other great players out there for Kingsbury and the Commanders to add to this offense.