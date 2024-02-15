49ers All-Pro Viewed as Player Who Would “Explode” for Commanders

As the Washington Commanders head into the offseason, they have a league-high $83.5 million in cap space and the No. 2 pick. While the past few seasons have been a disappointment, that could all change in 2024 as they have the resources to better the team. Of the possible players that could be available on the free agency or trade market, Brandon Aiyuk is one name to keep an eye on. He enters the final year of his contract and carries a $14.1 million cap hit, according to Spotrac. Aiyuk’s girlfriend and best friend recently hinted at the possibility of him leaving the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a name to keep an eye on this offseason. Both Aiyuk’s brother and girlfriend hinted at a possible exit out of San Francisco this offseason. Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract and his cap hit will jump to $14M. pic.twitter.com/M5KcF3kkjz — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 13, 2024

If he does end up leaving, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox writes that he could explode with the Commanders.

“The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, and they appear poised to use that selection on a top quarterback prospect—presumably, either USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

“While there’s no guarantee that Williams or Maye will be an instant star like Stroud was, both have the potential to be great. With all due respect to Sam Howell, either would instantly upgrade Washington’s offense.”

Adding talent around the quarterback that the Commanders are likely to draft could make their lives that much easier. Expecting them to come in with a team with limited offensive options is tough and only going to make their transition to the NFL tougher.

Commanders Cap Space a Selling Point

With the most cap space in the NFL this offseason, the Commanders have a real chance of adding talent to their roster.

A pass rusher, wide receiver, and quarterback are at the top of the list of needs. In 2023, the Washington Commanders allowed the most points in football at 30.5 per game, nearly four more than the next closest team.

While the defense and quarterback situations will be the top priority, there’s enough money to improve the defense and wide receiver room. With the Commanders likely to draft one of Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, or Jayden Daniels, who would be on rookie contracts, that allows them to spend and add help around one of them.

Knox added that the cap space would have to be what Aiyuk sees to show that the team can improve in the immediate future.

“Washington would have to sell Aiyuk on the idea that it can rapidly improve, but with the second overall pick and a league-high $83.5 million in cap space, that idea isn’t far-fetched.