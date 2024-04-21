Adam Peters ‘Big Swing’ Trade Scenario Gets Commanders Extra 1st-Rd Pick

Adam Peters can get the Washington Commanders an extra first-round pick to acquire left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu with an ambitious trade in the 2024 NFL draft.

The scenario is outlined by NFL.com’s Dan Parr. He has Peters send two second-round picks, the 36th and 40th-overall selections to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Parr’s trade proposal would give the Commanders an extra first-round pick, the 17th-overall choice, that becomes Fashanu: “As NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently suggested, first-year GM Adam Peters could be willing to take a big swing to help protect his new quarterback. He gives up a pair of second-rounders (Nos. 36 and 40) to land Fashanu, who returns to his old stomping grounds in D.C. With the top two corners getting snatched up, the Jaguars are willing to move down.”

It would make sense for the Commanders to acquire a bluechip blindside protector. The team needs one after surrendering 65 sacks last season, before releasing starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. in March.

Washington is also highly likely to draft a quarterback with the second-overall pick, so the rookie passer will need better protection. It’s why the idea of Peters trading back into Round 1 for tackle help is gaining momentum ahead of draft day on Thursday, April 25.

Trade Back for OT Gaining Momentum for Adam Peters, Commanders

NFL Network analyst and “Move The Sticks” podcast host Daniel Jeremiah (h/t NFL.com’s Eric Edholm) rates the Commanders as a “prime candidate to come back up and try and scoop up one of these tackles. Like if you’ve got (Georgia’s) Amarius Mims, who’s floating around there in the teens, they have plenty of ammunition to be aggressive and go get a starting offensive tackle.”

Jeremiah also believes the Commanders should use the 36th and 40th picks to vault back into the opening round. Yet, Parr’s Fashanu-led proposal isn’t the only tackle-centric trade scenario involving those picks.

Leno could also be replaced by Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton for the same haul. Guyton is an accomplished left tackle, but Fashanu may have greater upside.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu a Strong Fit for Commanders

Fashanu is a technician who still has enough raw power to mix it in the pits and dominate physical matchups. He was flawless at times in pass protection last season, like against Iowa in Week 4, per PFF College.

Olu Fashanu in Week 4 vs Iowa: 🔹 38 Pass Block Snaps

🔹 Zero Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/mwHPxXa8ts — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 25, 2023

Performances like that one are what the Commanders want to see from prospective rookie blockers. If Peters takes Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or even J.J. McCarthy at No. 2, keeping the first-year signal-caller upright will become the next priority.

Fashanu could make that happen, but he would also be an asset in the running game. The 6-foot-6, 313-pounder brings enough bulk to bear when knocking open rushing lanes.

A great example was this long run, highlighted by “Burgundy Zone” podcast host The Podfather, made possible thanks to Fashanu (74) pulling around the corner and absorbing a defender.

Gains on the deck like this are only possible with an agile and formidable lineman leading the way. Fashanu’s move skills would be key components of a Commanders’ ground attack that should be strong thanks to the presence of running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.

They can provide the balance a rookie QB1 will need to ease his transition to the pros.