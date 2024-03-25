Commanders’ GM Makes Blunt Statement About Jonathan Allen’s Future

Adam Peters already knows what’s going to happen with Washington Commanders’ defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The two-time Pro-Bowler won’t be traded, according to his general manager.

Peters was emphatic when asked about Allen’s future at the NFL’s annual owners meeting on Monday, March 25. He told JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, Allen is “a great player, and so, really excited to work with him. We are not interested in trading him.”

That blunt statement should end what had been fairly consistent speculation Allen would be dealt. Multiple trade scenarios, including ones involving the Houston Texans, as well as the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, have been mooted so far this offseason.

It’s encouraging then for Peters to reveal “we’ve had some great talks with Jonathan.”

There appears to be a positive end in sight for the Commanders and one of their best players, who is set to be a free agent in 2026.

Jonathan Allen’s Worth Hefty Cap Hits in 2024 and ’25

Allen carries significant cap hits for the next two years. He’s due $14 million in base salary for this year, then $15.5 million in 2025, per Spotrac.com.

The Commanders are paying Allen like a blue-chip player at his position. He still merits that label, despite his production declining in recent seasons.

Allen earned his first Pro Bowl berth after logging a career-high nine sacks in 2021. He became a more accomplished pass-rusher thanks to highly-skilled use of his hands, something highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids here.

His numbers dipped in 2022, when Allen recorded 7.5 sacks and 13 fewer pressures, according to Pro Football Reference. The downturn in his statistics didn’t mean Allen was any less nuanced rushing the passer.

He still showcased the same clever hands usage to notch this sack against the Dallas Cowboys and catch Day’s eye again.

Allen was in on just 5.5 sacks last season, while starting all-but one game for the league’s last-ranked defense. There were mitigating factors behind his struggles, like the Commanders trading edge-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young in October.

Next-to no pressure off the edges left Allen and fellow D-tackle Daron Payne facing more double teams. They also withered in a scheme gone stale under former head coach Ron Rivera.

Peters and Rivera’s successor Dan Quinn have been hired to freshen things up, so it makes sense to give a core talent like Allen another chance to prove his worth.

Adam Peters Needs Core Players to Help Rebuild Commanders

Peters may not want to call it a rebuild, but he’ll know any turnaround has a better chance of success with core players involved. Allen belongs in that bracket as a proven commodity likely to thrive in the creative and aggressive brand of defense Quinn has called during stops with the Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

For all his struggles in 2023, there were still times when Allen was able to dominate. Like against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, per Mason Kinnahan of The Wrightway Sports Network.

Jonathan Allen vs Cardinals #HTTC 4 pressures

2 QB hits

1 sack

90.2 PFF grade

87.1 run defense grade

1st in pass rush win rate (NextGenStats) ELITE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ghMuIw2Bxd — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 11, 2023

The Commanders are smart to resist a trade and keep a game-wrecker like Allen at the heart of a defensive line retooled by the arrivals of ends Dorance Armstrong Jr., Dante Fowler Jr. and former fourth-overall draft pick Clelin Ferrell in free agency.